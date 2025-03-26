Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth alongside President Donald Trump in the Oval Office last week. Reuters
Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth alongside President Donald Trump in the Oval Office last week. Reuters

News

US

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth under pressure after sharing Houthi attack plans on Signal

New revelations cast doubt on Defence Secretary's claims that nobody had texted war plans

Cody Combs
Cody Combs
Washington

March 26, 2025