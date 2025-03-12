Yale suspends scholar after ‘AI-empowered’ site said she supported a terrorist group

Helyeh Doutaghi, a scholar of international law and political economy, said on Wednesday that she was wrongly suspended by Yale Law School after a website powered partly by artificial intelligence published a story accusing her of being a supporter of a US-designated terror group. She has called the report a defamatory smear, and said that AI is being used as a weapon to “to target students, faculty and organisers who dare to speak out against genocide, systemic starvation and the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians". JewishOnliner, the site at the centre of the controversy, describes itself as “your online hub for insights, investigations, data and exposes about issues impacting the Jewish community. Empowered by AI capabilities". The site initially claimed that Ms Doutaghi was connected to the Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, which the US Treasury Department in 2024 designated as a “sham charity” and an “international fund-raiser for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine terrorist organisation". The site, Jewish Insider, does not publish the authors of the content, but claims to provide essential exposes and essential updates. “Jewish Onliner is your AI-empowered, trusted online hub for insights, actionable intelligence,” the site states. In a social media post, Ms Doutaghi said allegations from the AI-powered site had prompted death threats and harassment. “Rather than investigate the source of these allegations first, the nation's 'top law school' accepted them at face value, and shifted the burden of proof from the accuser to the accused, treating me, prima facie, as guilty until proven otherwise,” she wrote. “Whether Yale Law School's attorneys knowingly relied on Al-fabricated claims or simply chose wilful ignorance remains unanswered.” Ms Doutaghi has since retained legal counsel, Eric Lee, who also addressed the matter in a social media post, saying that he was trying to arrange a meeting between Yale officials and his client, but that Yale's outside counsel rushed to place her on administrative leave. “Yale is bending the knee to Trump's effort to suppress free speech, crush academic freedom and establish a dictatorship. Whether he succeeds will depend entirely on the response of the population,” he wrote. “We urge everyone to stand up and come to the defence of Dr Doutaghi and the democratic principles of free speech and due process which are fundamental to us all.” Alden Ferro, a spokesperson for Yale Law School, provided the following statement following <i>The National's</i> requests for comment. “In response to allegations about potential unlawful conduct, the appropriate process is to place an employee on a temporary administrative leave while a review is conducted to understand the facts of the matter. Such an action is never initiated based on a person’s protected speech," he said. Earlier in the month when the accusations surrounding Ms Doutaghi first came to fruition, Yale Law School said it was looking into the matter. “We take these allegations extremely seriously and immediately opened an investigation into the matter to ascertain the facts," a statement read. "Helyeh Doutaghi’s short-term position as an associate research scholar with the LPE Project expires next month. Until then, she has been placed on an immediate administrative leave pending the outcome of this investigation." The tensions and accusations are the latest a series of attempts to use artificial intelligence and social networks to try to gain an upper hand in influence since the Israel-Gaza war began in 2023. Just weeks after the start of the war, the professional social networking platform <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2023/10/25/linkedin-warns-website-that-shamed-freegaza-posts/" target="_blank">LinkedIn sent a cease and desist letter to a website</a>, Anti-Israel-Employees.com, accusing it of breaching the site's policies on data scraping, a tactic in which automated software can be used to lift information from various sites. The letter came amid criticisms that Anti-Israeli-Employees.com unfairly highlighted various users who used hashtags such as #FreeGaza and #PrayForPalestine, and mentioned their place of employment. “Using automated tools to scrape LinkedIn violates our terms of service,” a representative for the Microsoft-owned site wrote in response to questions from <i>The National </i>last year. “And we work to notify sites when they do.” Anti-Israeli-Employees.com is no longer active. On Monday, an <i>Axios</i> report suggested the US State Department would use <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/03/08/ai-student-protesters-hamas/" target="_blank">artificial intelligence to potentially revoke the visas</a> of international students accused of supporting Hamas. The State Department told <i>The National</i> it “is committed to protecting our nation and its citizens by upholding the highest standards of national security and public safety through our visa process”. Craig Smith, a partner at the Boston-based Lando and Anastasi law firm, told <i>The National</i> that the State Department's potential use of AI was problematic on several levels. “In addition to the free speech issues, the use of artificial intelligence tools without transparency is concerning. AI tools are only as good as the models they are based on and how they are trained,” he said, referring to the potential for bias with AI," said Mr Smith, who specialises in technology law. “AI tools are effective at summarising known information, but interpreting the meaning of that information is more difficult. Social media posts and reactions to them can be very nuanced, which requires a sophisticated understanding of the issues and the context in which the posts were made." He also said that despite tremendous technological developments in recent years, AI tools and chatbots have been widely known to have problems in response to various user prompts. “An analysis of this information by an AI tool would need to be subject to quality control and verification,” Mr Smith said. “These errors may be inevitable in certain AI tools, and therefore verification of any analysis or conclusions is critical.”