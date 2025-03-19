Houthi 'barbarians' will be 'annihilated', Trump says

President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a> on Wednesday described Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels as “barbarians” and said they would be “completely annihilated” by an intensified US military campaign against them. Mr Trump also warned Iran against continuing its aid for the group. The US military began launching heavy strikes against the rebels on Saturday. Washington has pledged overwhelming force until they stop firing on shipping routes in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. “Iran must stop the sending of these supplies IMMEDIATELY. Let the Houthis fight it out themselves. Either way they lose, but this way they lose quickly,” Mr Trump posted on his Truth Social platform. “Tremendous damage has been inflicted upon the Houthi barbarians, and watch how it will get progressively worse – It’s not even a fair fight, and never will be. They will be completely annihilated!” The President made reference to reports that Iran “has lessened its intensity on military equipment and general support” for the Houthis, although he added, “They are still sending large levels of supplies.” This month, Mr Trump wrote a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/13/irans-khamenei-says-trumps-invitation-for-nuclear-talks-aimed-at-deceiving-public/" target="_blank">letter</a> to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/12/irans-nuclear-programme-is-imminent-challenge-for-trump-amid-fears-of-israeli-strike/" target="_blank">Ali Khamenei</a> offering to hold talks on Tehran's nuclear programme. <i>Axios</i> reported on Wednesday that the letter included a two-month deadline to reach a nuclear deal Part of Iran's “axis of resistance” against the US and Israel, the Houthis have been targeting Red Sea shipping since the start of the Gaza war, claiming solidarity with Palestinians. The Houthis on Wednesday claimed to have carried out an attack on American warships in the Red Sea, the fourth strike they took responsibility for in three days. On Wednesday, the US military's Central Command released video of its warplanes shooting down Houthi attack drones.