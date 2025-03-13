Iran's Khamenei says Trump's invitation for nuclear talks aimed at 'deceiving public'

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei insisted the US offer to hold nuclear talks was aimed at "deceiving public opinion" and increasing pressure on Tehran after a letter was delivered from US President Donald Trump calling for negotiations.

Mr Trump last week said he wanted to negotiate a new nuclear deal with Iran. He said he hoped the letter would avoid the need for any military action. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed the letter was received and delivered by Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Mohamed.

“What negotiations [should] we have when we know that he will not abide by? Therefore, the invitation for negotiations and stating it are to deceive the public opinion,” Mr Khamenei said, according to Iranian state media, adding that he believed talks with the Trump administration would only increase US pressure on Iran without lifting existing sanctions.

“If the aim of talks is to lift the sanctions, negotiation with this US government will not lead to the lifting of the sanctions, meaning that it will not remove them,” he added. Mr Khamenei made the remarks while speaking to a group of university students.

Mr Khamenei reiterated that the reason for his refusal to engage with the current administration was because Mr Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal in 2018. “We sat down and negotiated for several years”, but “this person” tore the agreement, he said.

In an interview with Fox Business, Mr Trump stated last week, "There are two ways Iran can be handled: militarily, or you make a deal" to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, a reformist elected in July, has advocated reviving a 2015 nuclear accord agreed with world powers, which collapsed after Mr Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from the pact in 2018. However, Mr Khamenei, who holds the ultimate decision-making authority in the country, has repeatedly opposed negotiations with the US.

Mr Pezeshkian reiterated on Tuesday that Iran sought global engagement but would not accept humiliation. "We need to have a relationship with the world ... but we're not supposed to bow in humiliation to anyone." Iranian officials have repeatedly said they would not negotiate under “pressure and intimidation” as Mr Trump intensifies his “maximum pressure” policy against Tehran.

Negotiations with “this US government will increase pressure” against Iran, as would raise expectations and create new demands, further emphasising “negotiations will not resolve any problem", Mr Khamenei said.

“If we had intended to build nuclear weapons, America would not have been able to stop us,” Mr Khamenei said. Tehran has repeatedly said its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes.

Mr Trump's outreach to Iran comes in the wake of heavy losses suffered by Iran’s proxies in their conflict with Israel, as well as increased co-ordination between the US and Russia, Iran’s ally, to ease tensions from Ukraine to Syria and beyond.

On Friday, Iran, despite sending mixed signals about its willingness to negotiate, will participate in nuclear talks with Russia and China. The meeting will focus on Tehran’s nuclear programme and the potential lifting of sanctions.

Iran has long denied wanting to develop a nuclear weapon. However, it is "dramatically" accelerating enrichment of uranium to up to 60 per cent purity, close to the roughly 90 per cent weapons-grade level, the IAEA has warned.

Washington urged the UN Security Council to unite in denouncing Iran's nuclear programme in a private meeting on Wednesday. Mr Trump “has made clear that Iran's nuclear programme poses a threat to international peace and security, which the Security Council is charged with protecting”, the US mission said after a closed-door meeting.

