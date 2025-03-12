Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader, dismissed US calls for discussions over Tehran's nuclear programme, describing them as 'bullying'. Reuters
Iran’s nuclear programme is imminent challenge for Trump amid fears of Israeli strike

Experts say US President’s ‘maximum pressure’ campaign could derail diplomacy

Robert Tollast
March 12, 2025