Israel rescues four hostages captured by Hamas in an operation in central Gaza

Israel has rescued four hostages who were kidnapped by Hamas on October 7, the army said on Saturday.

Noa Argamani, 25, Almog Meir Jan, 21, Andrey Kozlov 27, and Shlomi Ziv, who is 40, were rescued at two locations in Nuseirat, the Israeli military said.

It is the largest number of hostages found alive since the war started, taking the total of rescued captives to seven.

A Hamas official told Reuters that the freeing of the four hostages after nine months is a "sign of failure not an achievement."

Israeli authorities said a “complex joint daytime operation” by the army, the Israeli Security Authority and police to rescue the four, who were kidnapped by Hamas-led militants from the Nova Music Festival at Re'im near the border with the Gaza Strip.

The military said the hostages were “in good medical condition and have been transferred to the Sheba Tel-HaShomer Medical Centre for further examination”.

“The security forces will continue to make every effort to bring the hostages home.”

Hamas kidnapped about 250 hostages during its attack on southern Israel on October 7. About half were released in a week-long ceasefire in November.

Israel said more than 130 hostages remain, with about a quarter of those believed dead, and divisions are deepening in the country over the best way to bring them home.

Earlier on Saturday, Gaza's Health Ministry said that 15 people were killed and dozens injured by Israeli air strikes and artillery on Nuseirat camp in the Gaza Strip.