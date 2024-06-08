Nine killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza City and Rafah

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

At least nine Palestinians were killed in Israeli air strikes on the cities of Gaza and Rafah late on Friday.

Israeli warplanes struck a house in Gaza City's Al Zeitoun neigbourhood, killing four people and wounding 10, the Palestinian Wafa news agency reported.

The strikes also caused damage to nearby buildings.

At least four people were killed and 14 wounded, including eight children, in an air strike on a house in Sheikh Radwan district in Gaza City, Wafa said.

In Rafah, one person was killed as Israeli strikes hit several houses.

An Israeli air strike hit a UN-run school compound in northern Gaza on Friday, killing three people according to Palestinian emergency officials, a day after a similar strike on a school in Gaza's centre killed at least 33.

In both air strikes, the Israeli army claimed Hamas militants were operating from within the schools.

Israel on Friday released the names of 17 militants it said were killed in Thursday’s strike. However, only nine of those names matched with records of the dead from the hospital mortuary. One of the alleged militants was an eight-year-old boy, according to hospital records.

International pressure is mounting on Israel to limit civilian bloodshed in its war in Gaza, which completed its eighth month on Friday. Seeking a breakthrough in the apparently stalled ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will return to the Middle East next week.

Israel and Hamas are both set to be listed as violating the rights and protection of children in armed conflict, in an annual report to the UN's Security Council.

Israel criticised the move after being informed about the designation on Friday.

Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza has killed more than 36,730 people, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians in its count. Over 15,000 children have been killed.

Palestinians are facing widespread hunger because the war has largely cut off the flow of food, medicine and other supplies. UN agencies say more than one million in Gaza could experience the highest level of starvation by mid-July.

Israel launched the war after Hamas’s October 7 attack, in which militants stormed into southern Israel, killed about 1,200 people — mostly civilians — and abducted about 240. About 80 hostages captured on October 7 are believed to still be alive in Gaza, with the militant group holding the remains of 43 deceased.