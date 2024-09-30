Israel launches small military raids in Lebanon, US says

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

The US State Department on Monday said the Israeli military has launched small military operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The Israelis “have been informing us about a number of operations", State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

“They have at this time told us that those are limited operations focused on Hezbollah infrastructure near the border. But we're in continuous conversations about it,” Mr Miller said.

There were no reports of direct clashes between Israeli troops and Hezbollah militants, who last engaged in combat on Lebanese soil during a month-long war in 2006.

Israeli authorities did not immediately comment.

Israel and Hezbollah have exchanged fire almost every day since the war in Gaza began, displacing tens of thousands of people in Israel and Lebanon.

Israel says it will continue to strike Hezbollah until it is safe for families to return to their homes near the Lebanon border. Hezbollah has promised to keep firing rockets into Israel until there is a ceasefire in Gaza.

It was not immediately clear if Israel had made a final decision on a broader ground operation in Lebanon.

