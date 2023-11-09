President Sheikh Mohamed and Qatar's Sheikh Tamim call for immediate Gaza ceasefire

President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad, Emir of Qatar, emphasised the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza during talks on Thursday in Abu Dhabi focused on the worsening humanitarian crisis in the enclave.

The two leaders called for an end to the violence and efforts to allow more aid to reach those in need.

Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Tamim emphasised "our nations' calls for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, unimpeded humanitarian access and the protection of all civilians", the President said on X.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on developments in the Middle East and efforts to de-escalate tensions, state news agency Wam reported.

They also spoke about the need to prioritise the protection of civilian lives in accordance with the rules of international humanitarian law to ensure their safety.

They stressed the importance of working to avoid the spread of violence and escalation, avoid further humanitarian crises in the region and find a clear path to reach a lasting, just and comprehensive peace in the region.

They also explored bilateral relations, various avenues of co-operation and joint work across all fields. They reviewed ways to enhance joint Gulf action to achieve the interest of the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) countries and their aspirations for development and continued progress.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed conferred the Order of the Union upon Sheikh Saud bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, head of the Emiri Diwan, in recognition of his efforts in strengthening relations between the UAE and Qatar.

Sheikh Mohamed hosted a banquet in honour of Sheikh Tamim and the accompanying delegation.

Following the dinner, Sheikh Tamim departed the UAE and was bid farewell at the Presidential Airport by Sheikh Mohamed.

In attendance were Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, National Security Adviser and Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Special Affairs adviser at the Ministry of the Presidential Court, and Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa, UAE ambassador to Qatar.

Sheikh Tamim was accompanied by Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister; Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani, Qatari Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force; Sheikh Saud bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, head of the Emiri Diwan, Sultan Al Mansouri, Qatar's ambassador to the UAE and several senior officials.