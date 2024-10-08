Foreign Minister Araghchi to visit Saudi Arabia as Iran braces for Israeli attack

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/21/live-israel-gaza-war-ceasefire/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iran/" target="_blank">Iranian</a> Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is set to visit <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/03/iran-president-pezeshkian-meets-saudi-fm-prince-faisal-amid-fears-of-regional-escalation/" target="_blank">Saudi Arabia </a>and other countries in the region starting Tuesday to discuss regional developments and efforts to stop Israel's “crimes” in Lebanon and Gaza. The trip comes as Tehran braces for Israeli retaliation after the barrage of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/02/iran-attack-israel-what/" target="_blank">ballistic missiles</a> Iran fired at the country last week. The attack, which involved between 180 and 200 missiles, appeared to have done <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/02/israel-admits-minimal-damage-to-air-bases-following-irans-ballistic-missile-attack/" target="_blank">little damage</a> to Israeli infrastructure. Israel said several airbases were damaged, but military operations were not affected. “My trip to Saudi Arabia and some countries in the region will begin this afternoon,” Iran's semi-official Isna news agency quoted Mr Araghchi as saying, without identifying the other destinations. “The purpose of this trip is to consult on regional developments and to try to stop the crimes of the Zionist regime in Lebanon and Gaza." He said "the Islamic Republic of Iran does not seek to increase tension and war, although we are not afraid of war". But earlier on Tuesday he issued a warning over Israeli retaliation, saying “any attack on Iran's infrastructure facilities will be met with a strong response”, state news agency Irna reported. Iranian President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/24/irans-president-indicates-willingness-to-resolve-nuclear-standoff/" target="_blank">Masoud Pezeshkian</a><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/24/irans-president-indicates-willingness-to-resolve-nuclear-standoff/" target="_blank"> </a>this week met Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Doha to discuss regional developments. Saudi Arabia was searching for ways to prevent a major escalation in the Middle East that could spiral out of control, said sources briefed on diplomatic efforts to defuse tension in the region. Iran has warned that if any of Israel's “supporters” intervened, their assets in the region would be attacked. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank">Israel's</a> response to the missile barrage is unpredictable, but observers suggest the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/04/massive-israeli-retaliation-expected-for-iran-attack-but-where/" target="_blank">possible targets</a> include Iranian oil facilities, which could lead to market disruptions. Tehran and Riyadh warmed ties in a rapprochement brokered by China in March 2023, and despite easing regional tension, their relationship remains cautious. In September, Mr Araghchi described Saudi Arabia as a country that has a “special place” in its policies with neighbouring countries. The minister met his Saudi counterpart on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly last month. Mr Araghchi has since held high-level meetings in Lebanon and Syria. Irann-backed allies Hamas and Hezbollah have suffered significant losses in Israeli attacks since the war in Gaza broke out a year ago, compounded by the recent escalation in strikes and the ground invasion of Lebanon. Both groups have lost their leaders – <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/01/ismail-haniyeh-funeral-hamas/" target="_blank">Ismail Haniyeh</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/01/dahieh-beirut-hassan-nasrallah-lebanon/" target="_blank">Hassan Nasrallah</a>, respectivaly – as well as other senior figures. Hezbollah's daily exchange of cross-border fire with Israel has inched closer to a full-fledged war over the past two weeks, with Israel carrying out a ground invasion in Lebanon, and significantly stepping up air strikes, mostly in southern Lebanon, the group's stronghold, and the eastern Bekaa Valley. Mr Araghchi also said on Tuesday that Iran has proposed a meeting between the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation to discuss Gaza and Lebanon. “Positive opinions have been announced so far by the member countries and consultations are continuing in this regard,” he added.