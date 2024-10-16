EU-GCC joint declaration in full

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://are01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thenationalnews.com%2Fnews%2Fmena%2F2024%2F10%2F09%2Flive-israel-lebanon-hezbollah-netanyahu%2F&data=05%7C02%7CSEbrahimi%40thenationalnews.com%7C6e03640276614dd5d86908dcead8729f%7Ce52b6fadc5234ad692ce73ed77e9b253%7C0%7C0%7C638643462568002278%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=xQn716tBdUD%2FmHzjnxsaGsE6zt%2F%2BbP3KUq%2Fy4o2gV6M%3D&reserved=0" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> Gulf leaders including Saudi Crown Prince <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/mohammed-bin-salman/" target="_blank">Mohammed bin Salman</a> and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim met European heads of state and government in Brussels on Wednesday for summit talks the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/eu" target="_blank">EU </a>hopes could help to defuse an "extremely dangerous escalation" in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/middle-east/" target="_blank">Middle East</a>. The 27-nation EU is seeking to work more closely with the Gulf Cooperation Council (<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gcc/" target="_blank">GCC</a>) – which brings together <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/bahrain" target="_blank">Bahrain</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/kuwait" target="_blank">Kuwait</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/oman" target="_blank">Oman</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/qatar" target="_blank">Qatar</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/saudi-arabia" target="_blank">Saudi Arabia</a> and the UAE – in addressing conflicts in both the Middle East and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/2024/10/11/europe-needs-to-help-ukraine-defend-itself-with-or-without-us-support/" target="_blank">Ukraine</a>. The UAE delegation was led by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and First Deputy Ruler of Dubai. The first gathering of its kind, the EU-GCC summit comes on the eve of an EU leaders' meeting in the Belgian capital. Trade, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/energy/" target="_blank">energy</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/climate-change" target="_blank">climate change</a> were all on the table, but <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel" target="_blank">Israel</a>'s conflicts in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/" target="_blank">Gaza</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/lebanon/" target="_blank">Lebanon</a>, on which the two groups hold broadly converging views, dominated the agenda. "We need a settlement for these conflicts," said Sheikh Tamim, co-host of the event alongside European Council President Charles Michel. "We hope that this first summit will be the first step to consolidate our historic ties between the GCC and the EU." The EU is the second-largest trading partner for GCC countries but talks on a trade pact have languished for years. Parties issued an agreement on the key issues discussed at the summit, as follows in full: 1. We, the Heads of State and Government of the Member States of the European Union and the Gulf Co-operation Council held our first Summit on 16 October 2024 in Brussels, Belgium, under the theme “Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity” to celebrate the deepening partnership between the two blocs, co-chaired by H.E Charles Michel, President of the European Council and H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar as rotating President of the Gulf Co-operation Council, in the presence of H.E. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and, H.E. Jasem Al Budaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Co-operation Council, and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/09/09/eus-borrell-visits-egypt-and-lebanon-in-bid-to-contain-gaza-escalation/" target="_blank">H.E. Josep Borrell Fontelles</a>, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/security" target="_blank">Security</a> Policy. 2. Recognising the growing political EU-GCC ties and challenges to regional and international peace, security and stability, we commit to our EU-GCC Strategic Partnership and pledge to elevate it to the next level. We agree to build our Strategic Partnership, based on mutual respect and trust, for the benefit of the people of our regions and beyond. Through this special Partnership, we will work together to promote global and regional security and prosperity, including preventing the emergence and escalation of conflicts and resolving crises by enhancing our dialogue, co-ordination and engagement. 3. Our Strategic Partnership aims to be the motor in promoting our common objectives as close partners, anchored in respect for an international rules-based order fully respecting international law, including the United Nations (<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/un" target="_blank">UN</a>) Charter, international humanitarian law and the promotion and protection of universal human rights. We acknowledge the need to support multilateralism and the importance of sustainable development and prosperity. 4. Our solid political dialogue in several key policy and sectoral priorities confirms our common interests and level of ambition. The extensive preparatory work through our numerous joint dialogues on geopolitical developments and regional security, macroeconomics, connectivity, trade and investment, the business environment, research and innovation, development co-operation and humanitarian co-ordination have significantly reinforced our partnership, mutual understanding, and directly supported the preparation for this Summit. We welcome the “EU Joint Communication for a Strategic Partnership” adopted in May 2022 and we confirm our strong mutual commitment towards strengthening our Strategic Partnership in line with the Joint Action Programme 2022-2027. We welcome the outcome of the Joint Council and Ministerial Meeting in October 2023 in Muscat, Oman. We will also further enhance our dialogue and co-operation on security, including the countering of emerging threats through the definition and implementation of joint priorities and co-ordinated initiatives. 5. In this spirit, the EU and GCC will engage in fostering multilateral, regional, bilateral frameworks with a view to further strengthening bilateral and regional co-operation. 6. We agree to continue our dialogue on a regular basis by holding a summit every two years and look forward to holding the next Summit in Saudi Arabia in 2026. 7. We agree to hold the 29th Joint Council and Ministerial Meeting in the State of Kuwait in 2025. <b>1. Partnership for sustainable prosperity and security</b> <b>A. Increasing trade, investment and economic co-operation:</b> 1. We reconfirm our shared interest to have a thriving and mutually favourable trade and investment relationship that must be developed, as appropriate, through multilateral, regional and bilateral frameworks. 2. We reaffirm our joint commitment to a strategic trade and investment partnership, between parties sharing mutual interests and ambition, tapping into the opportunities offered by an enhanced business and investment environment, the green and digital transitions, sustainable energy, connectivity, and advancing on sectoral co-operation in areas contributing to the goal of enhanced economic integration and diversification of our respective economies. 3. We will aim to take forward our discussions at regional level with a view to reach a regional GCC-EU Free Trade Agreement, including an investment chapter. In light of the co-operation arrangements signed between EU and GCC countries, we will continue to explore tailor-made agreements supporting trade and investments. 4. We commit to advancing our EU-GCC Trade and Investment Dialogue and further enhancing joint investments to enable co-operation on trade, facilitating regulatory co-operation and harmonisation of standards, strengthening dialogue on restrictive measures and their implementation and increase the protection of intellectual property rights including geographical indications. 5. We recognise that the future of our economies depends on their ability to become more circular, cleaner, more resilient against disruptions in supply chains and more diverse in value producing sectors. Therefore, we will aim to advance resilient, sustainable, global value chains, and secure resilient energy supply chains including on clean technologies, raw materials and critical minerals. We also confirm our common interest in a stable and structured framework for the EU-GCC interaction on multilateral trade policy agendas. In this respect, we underline the importance of our co-operation within the World Trade Organisation, which is essential to contribute to a fully functioning dispute settlement mechanism, in order to strengthen the multilateral trading system. 6. We will explore co-operation opportunities in various fields, such as FinTech, digital transformation and health by exploring joint research and development in major fields, including in the event of pandemics. 7. We will continue working together to foster business co-operation and explore ways to enhance market access conditions and supporting investment-inducing policies as well as by jointly supporting the creation of bodies of European and Gulf business representatives in the countries of both regions and by holding targeted events such as the EU-GCC Business Forum in November 2024 in Doha, Qatar. We will strive to foster investment events such as investment forums, round table discussions and workshops for the private sector. <b>B. Enhancing energy co-operation and the fight against climate change</b> 8. We commit to intensifying our energy co-operation, through the long-standing GCC-EU Energy Experts Group and other formats, to explore greater co-operation on energy security, including energy efficiency and renewable energies. We underline the importance of EU-Opec dialogue, notably to discuss energy security, energy transition and just transition issues. We recognise the strategic importance of our co-operation on stable, reliable, and sustainable energy markets to reduce volatility and to enhance the security of energy supply. We recall the urgent need to address climate change and stress the importance of the energy transition. 9. We join our efforts to create sustainable and diversified economies that benefit our populations and contribute to global climate action, in line with the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/climate/cop28/2023/12/09/paris-agreement-mastermind-says-world-heading-for-3c-rise/" target="_blank">Paris Agreement</a> and respective national circumstances and obligations. We will increase our collaboration on renewable energy and hydrogen, energy efficiency, renewable electricity and abatement and removal technologies such as carbon capture and utilisation and storage, and will also assess prospects for joint connectivity. We will also combine our strengths in innovation, as with regards to zero and low emission technologies and critical energy transition minerals. 10. We reiterate our respective commitments to scale up urgent action to address the crises and challenges posed by climate change, biodiversity loss, desertification, ocean and land degradation, drought and pollution. We welcome the outcomes of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/cop28" target="_blank">Cop28</a> in the UAE and stress the need to ensure the implementation of the UAE consensus with ambitious efforts on climate change adaptation and mitigation, and stress the importance of international cooperation in this regard. We look forward to successful outcomes at the upcoming Cop29, with a decision on a climate finance that takes into account the needs and priorities of developing countries and is in line with the UNFCCC and Paris Agreement goals. We emphasise the importance of pursuing efforts to limiting 1.5 °C temperature increase and ensuring that our next Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) reflect progression, ambition and different national circumstances, priorities and approaches. We welcome the upcoming UN Water Conference in the UAE in 2026 to accelerate the implementation of SDG6 on clean water and sanitation. 11. We reaffirm commitment to the full and effective implementation of the Kunming Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, with further decisions to be adopted at CBD Cop16 on outstanding issues, and advocate for meaningful outcomes enhancing action to address desertification, land degradation and drought at UNCCD Cop16, hosted by Saudi Arabia in December 2024. 12. We acknowledge the need to enhance our collective efforts to end plastic pollution and work together for an ambitious, fair and transparent international instrument on plastic pollution based on a comprehensive approach in line with the mandate of UNEA resolution 5/14. We will engage actively and constructively in the spirit of collaboration and consensus-building at the INC5 session in the Republic of Korea. <b>C. Strengthening connectivity between our regions</b> 13. We agree on the need to explore co-operation in telecommunication, advanced technologies, digital economy, innovation and space, to create a better digital world for future generations, and encourage initiatives related to the exchange of knowledge and advanced technologies. 14. We will strengthen co-operation to underpin investment and trade in zero and low emission and clean technologies and their components, and work to diversify and secure supply chains globally in line with international best practices, including for critical energy transition minerals, and encourage resource efficiency. We will continue co-operation on energy efficiency and on ensuring stability, security and affordability of global sustainable energy markets. 15. We will co-operate to promote sustainable transport, as well as high quality, reliable, sustainable and climate resilient infrastructure, including regional and cross-border infrastructure, in line with relevant international standards and principles. We aim to explore further co-operation in the relevant areas of transport policy, including integrated transport policy covering rail, maritime, and aviation. 16. We will promote co-operation in appropriate international transport fora aimed at ensuring enforcement of international conventions and regulations. 17. We agree on the importance of strengthening connectivity between our regions and will explore practical means to step up co-operation in this area, notably with regard to energy grids and hydrogen transportation, as well as the digital sphere, especially data cables. 18. Taking into account the potential of digital technologies and artificial intelligence in accelerating sustainable development, we resolve to identify pathways to jointly promote digital transformation, while at the same time promote convergence of international standards in the digital domain. 19. We will step up co-operation between our two regions to foster sustainable investments in geographical and thematic areas of mutual interest, including through joint ventures and frameworks. We emphasise equitable partnerships that respect each region’s economic circumstances and ensure fair distribution of responsibilities and benefits. We expressed readiness to explore co-operation on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and the EU framework of Global Gateway. <b>D. Stepping up engagement on development and humanitarian aid</b> 20. We welcome the commitments of the EU-GCC Joint Council on humanitarian aid and endorse the way forward for enhanced joint advocacy at international, regional and local levels to ensuring humanitarian access and promoting respect for international humanitarian law, exploring parallel funding in response to crises where both parties share common concerns, as appropriate, and a structured co-operation and co-ordination mechanism on disaster response between the EU Emergency Response Co-pordination Centre and the GCC Emergency Management Centre, with the mutually beneficial use of national expertise in this field. We highlight the importance of safeguarding the humanitarian space, protection of civilians, health care and respect for International Humanitarian Law in all contexts. 21. We will strive to co-operate on global issues and the follow-up of the Summit of the Future and work towards a successful outcome of Cop29 and Cop30. We will explore ways to co-ordinate towards achieving impactful outcomes at the 4th International Conference on Financing for Development and the 2nd World Summit on Social Development, to be respectively held in Spain and Qatar in 2025. We commit to enhanced collaboration in the context of accelerating the full implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and Sustainable Development Goals. We support UN efforts in helping shape a multilateral system designed to deliver more fairly and effectively for all. <b>E. Reinforcing joint efforts to address key global issues</b> 22. In light of the serious escalation and ongoing war in the Middle East and in Europe, we confirm our strategic engagement to work towards enhancing security and de-escalation for the benefit of both regions. In this light, we welcome the launch of the EU-GCC Regional Security Dialogue in January 2024 and note the progress made in developing joint approaches towards global and regional security challenges and deepening security co-operation, including on counter-terrorism, maritime security, cyber issues, non-proliferation, as disaster preparedness and emergency management, as well as peacebuilding efforts such as mediation and negotiation. 23. We will co-operate in fighting organised crime, including the fight against migrant smuggling and human trafficking with a view to effectively disrupt, pursue and prosecute these illegal activities through enhanced co-operation at international level. 24. We welcome the results of the ministerial High-Level Forum on Regional Security and Co-operation on 22 April 2024 in Luxembourg and agree to hold a new edition of this format in 2025, followed by further yearly iterations to continue developing our joint work. 25. We welcome the GCC’s Vision for Regional Security and recognise that GCC states play a fundamental role in dispute mediation and resolution to preserve peace and security regionally and across the globe. 26. We undertake to strengthen our co-operation on combating money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism, including in the context of the Financial Action Task Force and FATF-Style Regional Bodies. We reconfirm our joint efforts to tackle the threats presented by organised crime, and address challenges, taking into account respective legal frameworks, as well as exploring ways to enhance judicial and law enforcement co-operation through relevant EU and GCC bodies and complementing bilateral co-operation. <b>F. Building bridges between people</b> 27. In line with legal requirements in both regions, we reaffirm our commitment to continue efforts to enhance our people-to-people contacts by continuing to work together on practical and constructive steps towards a safe and mutually beneficial visa-free travel arrangement between the EU/Schengen and the GCC countries. 28. We commend our already rich and vigorous people-to-people contacts, which should continue to be at the heart of the EU-GCC partnership. To this end, we will work for a deeper engagement of GCC academia and students in the Erasmus+ and partnering through Horizon Europe programmes. We will encourage more administrative and financial support instruments that can enhance people-to-people contacts and institutional co-operation in the fields of youth, sport, culture, (non-higher) education and interregional cultural relations in the creative industries. 29. We further commit to enhance our partnership to jointly address hate speech, extremism and racism and promote tolerance, interreligious and intercultural dialogue, in line with the provisions of Security Council resolution 2686. Reiterating our commitment to ensure the respect, protection and promotion of universal human rights, we will continue and deepen our Human Rights Dialogues as a key element of our co-operation and stress the importance of relevant UN human rights treaties and mechanisms. <b>II. Partnership for long-lasting stability and peace</b> <b>A. </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ukraine" target="_blank"><b>Ukraine</b></a> 30. We reaffirm our respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, and their commitment to the fundamental principles of the UN Charter, International Law and international humanitarian law. In line with the UN Charter, all states must refrain from the threat or use of force to seek territorial acquisition against the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state. We stress the importance of supporting all efforts to facilitate the export of grains and all food and humanitarian supplies to contribute to achieving food security for the affected countries. 31. We welcome mediation efforts by the GCC countries on humanitarian issues, such as exchange of prisoners of war and reunification of families, as well hosting national security advisers meeting, including in Copenhagen and Jeddah, and we recognise the efforts of the EU and Switzerland in contributing to just and lasting peace in Ukraine. 32. We recall the UN General Assembly Resolution ES-11/1, which “deplores in the strongest terms the aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine in violation of Article 2 (4) of the Charter” and “demands that the Russian Federation immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders”. In line with the resolutions adopted at the UN General Assembly ES-11/1, ES-11/2, ES 11/4 and ES-11/6, we underscore the need to reach, as soon as possible, a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine in line with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations. We reaffirm our commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders, extending to its territorial waters. 33. We condemn attacks against civilians and civilian and critical infrastructure, especially in the energy sector that inter alia increases risks for nuclear safety. We … call on all partners to intensify the provision of humanitarian and civil protection assistance, and support for the energy infrastructures, including equipment such as power generators and power transformers. The safety and security of all nuclear power plants is essential. In this regard, we call for continued support of the important work of the International Atomic Energy Agency. 34. We deplore that this prolonged war is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy. We also commit to build support for pathways towards a framework for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace, based on international law, including the United Nations Charter. <b>B. Israel, Gaza and the West Bank</b> 35. In line with the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions, including most recently 2712 (2023), 2720 (2023), 2728 (2024) and 2735 (2024) we express our utmost concern over developments in Israel, Gaza and the West Bank. 36. We call for the full implementation of UNSCR 2735, including an immediate, full and complete ceasefire, the release of hostages, the exchange of the Palestinian prisoners as well as immediate and unimpeded humanitarian access to civilian population, including the safe and effective distribution of humanitarian assistance at scale throughout the Gaza strip to all Palestinian civilians who need it. We support the leaders of the United States, Egypt and Qatar in their efforts. 37. We call on all parties to comply with their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law and the implementation of International Court of Justice orders, notably with regard to the protection of civilians, especially children. We condemn attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure. We urge all parties to allow, facilitate and enable the full, rapid, safe and unhindered delivery of expanded humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian civilian population throughout the Gaza Strip, we stress the need for the prompt and unconditional provision of humanitarian aid through opening all crossings in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution (2735), supporting the works of UNRWA and other UN agencies. We underscore the essential services provided by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in Gaza and across the region. 38. We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the realisation of the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination through the Two-State solution where Israel and Palestine live side by side in peace within secure and recognised borders, along the 1967 lines, consistent with international law and relevant UN resolutions and the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative. We will continue to work together towards reviving a political process to this end, including by supporting the Palestinian Authority in its reform plans. Actions weakening the Palestinian Authority must stop. 39. We are concerned about increasing tensions in the region and urge all parties to exercise restraint, prevent further escalation and engage in international diplomatic efforts to end the current destructive cycle of violence. 40. We are deeply concerned by the military operations in the West Bank which have led to a high number of civilian casualties and destruction of civilian infrastructure, and call for their immediate end. We strongly condemn the ongoing extremist settler violence in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. We condemn the Israeli government’s decisions to further expand settlements and legalise settler outposts across the occupied West Bank and urge Israel to reverse these decisions. We urge to immediately cease all unilateral measures that undermine prospects for peace including settlement activities, land confiscation, displacement of Palestinians, and violations of international law. We condemn all forms of violence, incitements of it, and terrorism. We underline the importance of preserving the historical Status Quo in Jerusalem and its holy sites, recognising the special role of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in this regard. 41. We deplore all loss of civilian life , in particular children, as well as the catastrophic levels of hunger and imminent risk of famine, caused by the insufficient entry and distribution of delivered aid into Gaza. We strongly condemn attacks against civilians and humanitarian workers, whose safety must be ensured. 42. We welcome the formation of the Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, announced by Saudi Arabia, the EU and Norway, on September 26, 2024 in New York. We also support the initiative by Saudi Arabia, the EU, the League of Arab States, Egypt and Jordan to revive the Middle East peace process launched in September 2023 in New York and welcome the Bahrain Declaration’s call in May 2024 for an international peace conference in the near future. <b>C. Lebanon</b> 43. We are extremely concerned by the dangerous escalation in Lebanon, affirm our support for the Lebanese people, and call for an immediate ceasefire. We call on intensifying international and regional efforts to provide urgent humanitarian aid to Lebanon to alleviate the suffering of civilians and protect them from any war repercussions. We also call for restraint and de-escalation and preventing the expansion of the conflict to the wider region. We stress the need to implement Security Council Resolution 1701 and other relevant international resolutions and the Taif Agreement to restore lasting security and stability in Lebanon and ensure respect for its territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty within its internationally recognised borders. We recognise the essential stabilising role played by the Lebanese Armed Forces and UN interim force in Lebanon (Unifil) in mitigating risk of escalation. We condemn all attacks against UN missions and express particularly grave concerns regarding the recent attack against Unifil. 44. We support the efforts of the Quintet on Lebanon, which stressed the importance of accelerating presidential elections, restoring the Lebanese government’s authority throughout the country and implementing the economic reforms. We support efforts to reintegrate Lebanon in the region, including initiatives to rebuild confidence and co-operation with Lebanon. <b>D. </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iran/" target="_blank"><b>Iran</b></a> 45. We emphasise the importance of adherence to international law, including the UN Charter, based on respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, non-interference in internal affairs, and refraining from the use of force or threats. We underscore the importance of diplomatic engagement with Iran – to pursue regional de-escalation. We stress the importance of ensuring the peaceful nature of the Iranian nuclear programme, and ceasing of proliferation of ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles and any technologies that threaten the security of both our regions and beyond as well as undermine international peace and security in violation of relevant UN laws and resolutions. We express shared interest in a close EU-GCC dialogue on these issues. We call on Iran to pursue regional de-escalation. We remain committed to a diplomatic solution to the Iranian nuclear issue. We regret that Iran’s unabated nuclear advances over the last five years have made a return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action increasingly difficult. We urge Iran to implement all its safeguards obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and return to the implementation of the Addition Protocol. We share a clear determination that Iran must never develop or acquire a nuclear weapon. We reaffirm the importance of the UNSC Resolution 2231, and our lasting commitment to ensure that the Gulf and wider region remains free of nuclear weapons. We emphasise the importance of adherence to international law, including the UN Charter, based on respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, non-interference in internal affairs, and refraining from the use of force or threats. 46. In this respect, we call on Iran to end its occupation of the three islands of the United Arab Emirates, Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa, which constitutes a violation of the sovereignty of the UAE and the principles of the Charter of the UN. <b>E. Red Sea</b> 47. In line with the UN Security Council Resolution 2722 (2024), we reaffirm our commitment to ensuring the freedom of navigation and maritime security in the Red Sea, which are fundamental for global trade and the free movement of essential commodities, including the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the population of Yemen, and safe passage through those shipping lanes. We express deep concern about the threat to security and navigation in the Red Sea in line with United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 2722 and in accordance with international law. We demand that the Houthis halt attacks against vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, release crew and avoid any further escalatory measures that threaten global security and stability. We appreciate regional efforts, those of the Combined Maritime Forces, the EU defensive Operation Eunavfor Aspides and others, with the aim of safeguarding freedom of navigation in the international waters in the Red Sea. We welcome the efforts to contain any environmental effects following the attacks by the Houthis on the Greek oil tanker Sounion. Emphasising the importance of political solution, we aim to develop a joint GCC-EU approach to maritime security in the context of the EU Structured Security Dialogue to address relevant issues in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/red-sea/" target="_blank">Red Sea</a>. <b>F. </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/yemen" target="_blank"><b>Yemen</b></a> 48. We support peaceful, inclusive, orderly and Yemeni-led political process under UN auspices (UN SC Resolution 2216) to end the conflict. We call on the parties, especially on the Houthis, to engage meaningfully with the UN Special Envoy Hans Grundberg and to return to the negotiations table in order to achieve a sustainable peace in Yemen. We demand that the Houthis cease their bellicose rhetoric and action, threatening the return of warfare. We call for the immediate and unconditional release of the humanitarian workers, UN and diplomatic staff detained by the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/houthis" target="_blank">Houthis</a>, severely hampering the capacity of international community to help the millions of Yemenis in urgent need of assistance. We express deep concern for the humanitarian condition of the Yemeni civilian population and call for cessation of all restrictions and interference to safe, rapid and unimpeded access of humanitarian aid to all those in need in the country. We condemn all forms of sexual and gender-based violence, including sexual violence in conflict and torture. 49. We commend the efforts of Saudi Arabia, Oman and the United Nations to reach a comprehensive, inclusive and sustainable political solution, stressing the necessity of a ceasefire. <b>G. </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iraq" target="_blank"><b>Iraq</b></a> 50. We continue to closely follow the issue of maritime border between Iraq and Kuwait. Solving the remaining outstanding issues between the two neighbouring countries according to International Law would contribute positively to regional stability and cooperation. We highlight the importance of Iraq’s commitment to Kuwait’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and respect for bilateral agreements, international conventions and relevant UN resolutions, especially UNSC Resolution 833. We call for the complete demarcation of the Kuwait-Iraq maritime boundary beyond boundary point 162. We stress the importance of the full implementation of the 2012 Kuwait-Iraq Agreement to regulate maritime navigation in Khor Abdullah, signed on April 29, 2012, entered into force on December 5, 2013 and jointly deposited at the United Nations on December 18, 2013, and call for the resumption of meetings of the Joint Committee for Regulating Maritime Navigation in Khor Abdullah. 51. We renew our support for UNSC Resolution 2107 (2013) which instructed the UN Secretary General’s special envoy and UN Mission to Iraq (Unami) to enhance efforts regarding the repatriation of all Kuwaitis and third country nationals, including missing persons or their remains, under the auspices of the ICRC, and return Kuwaiti property, including national archives. We call on Iraq and the UN to exert maximum efforts to reach a resolution of all the issues involved. 52. We express support for full implementation of the UNSC Resolution 2732 (2024) and UN Security Council continued oversight of the matter. <b>H. </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/syria" target="_blank"><b>Syria</b></a> 53. We reaffirm our commitment to an inclusive political solution that preserves Syria's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, in line with the UNSC Resolution 2254 and relevant United Nations resolutions. To that end, the EU and the GCC reiterate their support to the efforts led by the UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen and urge a redoubling of efforts for the urgent resumption of the constitutional committee as well as other key areas, such as addressing missing persons and the need to create secure conditions for the safe, dignified, and voluntary return of Syrian refugees and internally displaced persons consistent with UN standards and providing the necessary support to them and host communities. We call for co-ordinated action to combat the production and trafficking of drugs from Syria. <b>I. </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sudan/" target="_blank"><b>Sudan</b></a> 54. We reaffirm our utmost concern with regard to the devastating conflict and humanitarian catastrophe in Sudan, including the imminent risk of famine. We underscore the importance of returning to a political process leading to civilian rule and the need to avoid a spill-over of the conflict into neighbouring countries, which would further exacerbate the existing toll on human lives and development, and urge the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces to engage seriously and effectively with crisis resolution initiatives, including the Jeddah platform. We stress there can be no military solution to the conflict in Sudan and reiterate our strong support for lasting peace and justice in Sudan. These can only be achieved via de-escalation, an immediate and permanent a cessation of hostilities and dialogue, and putting an end to the ongoing humanitarian crisis. We will work jointly to provide full support to ongoing mediation and humanitarian efforts, including to secure humanitarian access and protection in accordance with international law. 55. We stress the importance of Sudan’s two parties’ commitment in accordance with the Jeddah Declaration of 11 May 2023, to protecting civilians, providing humanitarian assistance according to international humanitarian law and human rights law, putting an end to the conflict and returning to the political process. We also stress that the solution to the crisis can only be achieved through a political solution that respects the sovereignty and unity of Sudan and preserves its state institutions. <b>J. </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/somalia" target="_blank"><b>Somalia</b></a> 56. We express our concern about the current the situation in Somalia. We are fully determined to support Somalia in the post-ATMIS era. We are fully aware that the international support requires close co-ordination in the peace process and humanitarian assistance. We are committed to work closely to provide a satisfying and long-lasting solution for Somalia. 57. We affirm support for Security Council Resolution 2748, which stresses full respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of Somalia, and the need for a comprehensive approach that enhances the fundamentals of peace and stability, in line with the priorities set by the government of Somalia.