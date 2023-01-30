Kuwait’s Jasem Al Budaiwi appointed GCC Secretary General

Jasem Al Budaiwi, Kuwait’s former ambassador to the US, has been appointed as the new Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, succeeding Nayef Al Hajraf whose term ends on Tuesday.

The GCC said Mr Al Hajraf welcomed the new secretary general and “wished him success”.

Mr Al Hajraf, who took office on February 1 last year, was previously Kuwait's minister of finance.

Mr Al Budaiwi, who will take up his new post on Wednesday, began his diplomatic career with Kuwait’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1992 as diplomatic attaché in the office of the deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs.

He was posted at Kuwait’s embassy to the US in June 2001, where he was promoted from to first secretary in 2004, counsellor in 2007, and deputy chief of mission in October 2011 before his appointment as ambassador to Korea e served from 2013 to 2016.

He then served as Kuwait’s ambassador to Belgium and head of mission to Nato.

In December, leaders of the GCC agreed that Kuwait should retain the position of secretary general of the council for a second consecutive term during their annual summit in Riyadh.

The GCC was established in 1981 to promote economic, security, cultural and social co-operation between its six member states, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The countries hold a summit every year.

The GCC’s Supreme Council is made up of the heads of the member states.

UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, hosted the council's first meeting in Abu Dhabi on May 25 and 26 1981.