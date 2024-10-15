Former Italian foreign affairs minister Luigi di Maio became the first EU-Gulf envoy in the summer of 2023. Claudio Peri
Former Italian foreign affairs minister Luigi di Maio became the first EU-Gulf envoy in the summer of 2023. Claudio Peri

News

Gulf

EU and GCC leaders to strengthen security and economic ties at inaugural summit

The meeting takes place against the backdrop of widening conflict in the Middle East

Sunniva Rose
Sunniva Rose

October 15, 2024