EU and GCC leaders to strengthen security and economic ties at inaugural summit

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/european-union/" target="_blank">European Union</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gcc/" target="_blank">Gulf Co-operation Council</a> leaders will meet in Brussels on Wednesday to strengthen security and economic relations in an inaugural summit to be co-hosted by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/03/sheikh-mansour-holds-talks-with-qatars-sheikh-tamim-on-sidelines-of-summit/" target="_blank">Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim</a> and European Council President Charles Michel. The summit has been in the works for the past two years, but European officials said that it has become more important as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/14/four-killed-and-scores-injured-in-israeli-air-strike-on-gazas-al-aqsa-hospital-compound/" target="_blank">Israel's war against Gaza,</a> and more recently Lebanon, threatens to spread and engulf Iran. “I expect the Middle East to be a central piece of the discussion, especially with the role that some Gulf countries are playing in trying to reach a ceasefire,” an EU official said ahead of the meeting. “We want to avoid a general conflagration, which is a fear on both sides.” The summit will begin at foreign affairs minister level on Tuesday evening, followed by a leaders' meeting on Wednesday afternoon. Leaders are expected to make announcements concerning trade and the economy, while also expressing concern over the destruction of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/10/01/mark-rutte-focused-on-ukraine-as-he-takes-the-reins-at-nato/" target="_blank">Ukraine's energy infrastructure </a>by Russia. A joint statement is in preparation, but not guaranteed. The UAE is scheduled to be represented by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2023/10/24/dubai-to-set-up-committee-to-settle-family-business-disputes/" target="_blank">Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed</a>, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, <i>The National</i> can reveal. A full list of attendees has yet to be published. The summit comes two months after a tour of the Gulf by Mr Michel, who <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/08/30/president-sheikh-mohamed-receives-eus-charles-michel-in-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">met President Sheikh Mohamed </a>in Abu Dhabi on August 30. The EU in May 2022 launched a strategic partnership that included issues of shared concern, such as security and the green transition. In May 2023, it nominated its first EU-Gulf envoy, former Italian foreign affairs minister<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/06/28/the-eu-and-gcc-have-embarked-on-a-new-era-of-strategic-partnership/" target="_blank"> Luigi di Maio.</a> Earlier this year, the EU harmonised Schengen rule requirements for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/05/13/entrepreneurs-students-and-tourists-to-benefit-from-new-eu-gcc-visa-rules/" target="_blank">visa applications</a> in an effort to encourage more Gulf students, entrepreneurs and tourists to visit the continent. The EU regards the Gulf as a region that will gain importance economically and geopolitically in years to come, a second EU official said. “That's why we need to have <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/06/28/the-eu-and-gcc-have-embarked-on-a-new-era-of-strategic-partnership/" target="_blank">much more strategic relations</a> with that region.” “Five years ago, the EU had only two EU delegations in the Gulf,” the official added. “Today, it has four. Five years ago, there was no real political dialogue with the Gulf, the GCC and individual countries.” The Gulf region lies at the crossroad between Asia, Europe and Africa and plays an important role in today's crises, including the war in Ukraine, the EU officials said. “The Gulf countries are dealing with exchanges of prisoners with Ukrainian children in Russia. Four of them [Qatar, the UAE, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia] were in Switzerland for the [Ukraine] peace summit [in June]. And, of course, there is the crisis in the Middle East,” said the second official. With the summit, the EU is keen on winning further support from GCC countries in its support for Ukraine. “It’s important to engage with them explain <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/2024/10/11/europe-needs-to-help-ukraine-defend-itself-with-or-without-us-support/" target="_blank">why it is key and existential for us</a>,” the first official said. “If we have a member of the UN Security Council attacking a neighbour, it’s a real problem for everyone.” EU officials also said that they hoped the summit would enable the continent to increase trade relations with the Gulf. A regional trade agreement has been under discussion for 35 years, said the second official, adding that improving access to public procurement is one of the obstacles in the negotiations. While they recognised challenges, they said that they were optimistic about the summit. “I see a commitment from GCC leaders to attend. That shows readiness to engage, and when you have readiness, you might not achieve a perfect relationship, but at least you have a commitment, and you also see that on the EU side,” the first official said.