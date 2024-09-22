Germany's Scholz narrowly sees off far-right in Brandenburg state election

German Chancellor <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/olaf-scholz/" target="_blank">Olaf Scholz</a>'s Social Democrats (SDP) gained a narrow lead over the far-right in a state election in Brandenburg on Sunday, exit polls indicated. Despite trailing behind the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/europe/2024/01/20/more-than-100000-people-across-germany-protest-against-far-right-afd/" target="_blank">Alternative for Germany (AfD)</a> throughout the campaign, the SPD scored 31.8 per cent of the vote, ahead of AfD on 29.2 per cent, in a last-minute comeback, according to the exit poll by broadcaster ZDF. The SDP has governed the state surrounding the capital Berlin since reunification in 1990 and its success could give Mr Scholz a slight reprieve from party discussions about his suitability to once more be its chancellor candidate for next September's federal election. It is unlikely, however, to give him or his party a major boost given the popular, incumbent SPD leader Dietmar Woidke who has distanced himself from Mr Scholz during the campaign and criticised the federal government's policies. “Dietmar Woidke and his Brandenburg SPD have made a furious comeback in recent weeks,” said SPD party general secretary Kevin Kuehnert. “For us in the federal SPD, this evening, if things go well, the problems that lie ahead of us will not have got any bigger. But they have not got any smaller either,” he said. Three-quarters of those who voted for the SPD did not do so out of conviction but rather to fend off the AfD, according to the exit poll by broadcaster ARD. Turnout rose to 73 per cent from 61 per cent five years ago, ZDF reported. The SPD is polling about 15 per cent at a national level, down from the 25.7 per cent it scored in the 2021 federal election. That is behind the AfD at about 20 per cent and opposition conservatives at 32 per cent. All three parties in Mr Scholz's ideologically heterogeneous coalition combined are currently polling at about 30 per cent, less than the conservatives alone. The coalition has come under fire for its infighting and its handling of immigration. In the formerly Communist-run East, many voters are also critical of its delivery of weapons to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ukraine/" target="_blank">Ukraine</a> to help it fend off Russia's full-scale invasion. The vote in Brandenburg comes three weeks after the Russia-friendly <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/09/01/german-far-right-afd-wins-first-regional-elections-exit-polls-show/" target="_blank">AfD became the first far-right party to top a state election in Germany</a> since the Second World War, in Thuringia. It also performed strongly in neighbouring Saxony, coming hot on the heels of the conservatives in second place. Mr Woidke warned against complacency, noting the AfD was still gaining momentum. The ZDF poll suggested it had gained 5.7 percentage points since the last Brandenburg election in 2019. AfD co-leader Tino Chrupalla noted the AfD had made strong gains among young voters – a trend that was reflected for far-right parties across Europe in the EU elections in June. The new leftist Alliance Sahra Wagenknecht was on track to come in third place, at 12 per cent according to the poll, ahead of the conservatives at 11.6 per cent, underscoring the continuing upheavals in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/germany/" target="_blank">Germany</a>'s political landscape making predictions tricky. The Greens, one of the junior partners in Mr Scholz's coalition at a federal level, came in at 4.7 per cent, just below the 5 per cent threshold to automatically enter state parliament. The result achieved by the other junior coalition partner, the Free Democrats (FDP), was too insignificant to be reflected in the poll.