German far-right AfD wins first regional elections, exit polls show

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/germany/" target="_blank">Germany</a>'s far-right AfD has won its first regional election in the former East German state of Thuringia, taking between 30.5 and 33.5 per cent of the vote, exit polls showed on Sunday. In the state of Saxony, the party is also neck-and-neck with the conservative CDU for first place, which also held a regional election on Sunday, the polls showed. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/04/23/uks-sunak-and-germanys-scholz-open-new-chapter-as-defence-deal-is-announced/" target="_blank">Chancellor Olaf Scholz</a>'s Social Democrats (SPD), meanwhile, looked to have scored a disappointing result in both states of between 6.5 and 8.5 per cent. Despite the results, a taboo in German politics that prevents parties from collaborating with the far-right, known as a firewall, will be tested. The party would be unable to form a state government as it lacks the required majority, and other parties will be unwilling to go into coalition with it. Both the AfD and BSW are anti-migration, Eurosceptic, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/russia" target="_blank">Russia</a>-friendly and are particularly strong in the former Communist-run East, where concerns about a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/cost-of-living-crisis/" target="_blank">cost of living crisis</a>, Ukraine<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/08/16/clock-is-ticking-for-putin-to-respond-to-ukraines-morale-boosting-incursion/" target="_blank"> war</a> and immigration run deep. The results come after Germany unveiled stricter measures on asylum seekers, in the wake of an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/08/24/three-killed-in-stabbing-attack-at-festival-in-germany/" target="_blank">ISIS-inspired attack by a Syrian national in Solingen</a>. The package unveiled by Chancellor Olaf Scholz included stripping the asylum status for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/08/29/refugees-who-holiday-in-homeland-to-be-stripped-of-asylum-in-germany/" target="_blank">refugees who return home on holiday</a>. The elections are two of the three regional elections planned in East Germany, and the results will serve as an indicator for the general elections in September 2025. The growth of the AfD’s popularity was a sign that mainstream politicians was not taking voters seriously enough, according to a German diplomat. “We should stop calling the voters Neo Nazis. These are people who protest with their vote. So we have to take this seriously, and we have to try to address that,’ said German Ambassador to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uk/" target="_blank">UK</a> Miguel Berger on Sunday. “We should not forget that more than half of people don’t vote for the extremes,” he told SkyNews. Another risk is that mainstream parties could start to mirror policies proposed by the far-right. Germany deported 28 Afghan asylum seekers back to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/afghanistan/" target="_blank">Afghanistan</a> on Friday, with Syrians set to be next. “We had a terrible terrorist attack by a Syrian refugee, which has highlighted the necessity that we need to be able to deport criminals who came among the asylum seekers,” Mr Berger said. “What we need is really a possibility to deport those who have been criminal and to integrate the others, so we want to make both.”