EU foreign affairs minister Josep Borrell, pictured with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, hosted a high-level forum in the build-up to the summit. EPA
Escalating Middle East conflict to top EU-GCC summit agenda

Ukraine war, energy and next level co-operation on agenda as leaders meet for summit in Brussels

Anjana Sankar
October 16, 2024