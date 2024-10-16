Escalating Middle East conflict to top EU-GCC summit agenda

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/09/live-israel-lebanon-hezbollah-netanyahu/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> The escalating conflict in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/" target="_blank">Gaza </a>and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/lebanon/" target="_blank">Lebanon</a>, along with the risk of a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/15/i-pulled-a-toddlers-leg-from-the-rubble-paramedics-recall-horror-of-israeli-strike-on-northern-lebanon/" target="_blank">broader regional war</a>, will be <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/gulf/2024/10/15/eu-and-gcc-leaders-to-strengthen-security-and-economic-ties-at-inaugural-summit/" target="_blank">high on the agenda when European leaders</a> meet their <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gcc/" target="_blank">GCC </a>counterparts on Wednesday. Energy, migration, and the war in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/2024/10/11/europe-needs-to-help-ukraine-defend-itself-with-or-without-us-support/" target="_blank">Ukraine</a> will also be discussed during the gathering in Brussels. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/gulf/2024/10/15/eu-and-gcc-leaders-to-strengthen-security-and-economic-ties-at-inaugural-summit/" target="_blank">Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman </a>of Saudi Arabia is among leaders from six Gulf countries expected to attend this inaugural summit with EU leaders. The event will be co-hosted by Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim, President of the GCC, and European Council President Charles Michel. "It is important to establish this dialogue at the highest possible level in order to join our voices and the call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza in order to ensure that this conflict does not completely spiral out of control," said the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis as he arrived at the summit. A draft version of a final communique circulating in Brussels on Wednesday said the blocs would deepen their partnership across a broad front, including participation in another joint meeting in Riyadh in January. “We commit to our EU-GCC strategic partnership and pledge to elevate it to the next level,” it read. “We agree to build our strategic partnership, based on mutual respect and trust, for the benefit of the people of our regions and beyond. “We will engage in negotiations of bilateral strategic partnership agreements between the EU and the GCC countries with a view to strengthening our existing co-operation. We will also actively explore and seek enhanced co-operation on security through the definition and implementation of joint priorities and co-operation initiatives on security.” The document also expressed concern about Israeli military action over Lebanon's so-called Blue Line and called for implementation of UN Resolution 1701. It called for increased humanitarian access to Gaza and redoubled support for a two-state solution to that conflict. “We strongly condemn attacks against civilians and humanitarian workers, whose safety must be ensured. We call for an immediate and enduring ceasefire and stress the need to implement orders of the International Court of Justice, which are legally binding.” European leaders said the meeting would seek urgent solutions to the deteriorating situation in the Middle East. "The signal is first of all that we are partners, and in many topics we are partners with aligned interests," the Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo told reporters. "Peace will only come when reasonable people sit around the table and we know that many Gulf countries have been facilitators in that and we hope that we continue to join forces in that." “We want to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/10/15/macron-and-netanyahu-trade-blows-over-creation-of-israeli-state/" target="_blank">avoid a general conflagration</a>, which is a fear on both sides,” an EU official told a briefing before the summit began. The talks come as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/15/lebanon-fears-the-worst-an-indefinite-israeli-war-on-hezbollah/" target="_blank">Israeli escalates what it calls </a>“targeted attacks” on Hezbollah in Lebanon. The death toll in Lebanon has exceeded 2,350, and more than 1.2 million people have been displaced. Cross-border exchanges of fire along the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/15/israel-strikes-eastern-lebanon-as-netanyahu-vows-no-mercy-for-hezbollah/" target="_blank">Israel-Lebanon border</a> have already led to the displacement of tens of thousands before the conflict escalated into an air and ground campaign by Israel. “We share the same concerns about peace and security in the region,” said EU's foreign affairs minister Josep Borrell before a working dinner with GCC foreign ministers on Tuesday. “Both meetings – today at the ministerial level and tomorrow at the leaders' level – reflect the growing positive dynamics between the Gulf Co-operation Council and the European Union.” While discussions are under way to release a joint statement, its final form remains uncertain.<b> </b>European officials said they were optimistic. One EU diplomat said that GCC countries were prudent in wording linked with Iran. “They want to give space to a dialogue which has been developing between GCC and Iran,” he said. The UAE will be represented by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance. Salman bin Hamad, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, and Kuwait's Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah are also expected to attend. Oman will be represented by Deputy Prime Minister for International Affairs Sayyid Asaad bin Tariq. European Commission President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/06/27/von-der-leyen-secures-second-term-as-eu-commission-chief/" target="_blank">Ursula von der Leyen </a>and Mr Borrell will participate in the EU-GCC meeting, alongside the heads of the EU's 27 nations, ahead of a European Union leaders' summit on Thursday. The EU has called for a ceasefire in both Lebanon and Gaza. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will attend the summit in person on Thursday in an effort to win more support from the EU for his country's war effort against Russia. With the war in Ukraine, Europeans are eager to strengthen partnerships with the Gulf leaders to address the continent’s growing energy needs and to create a unified response to international conflicts. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/10/15/poland-leads-race-to-the-bottom-in-eus-dwindling-asylum-offer/" target="_blank">Migration</a> will also be a crucial topic at the summit, with 14 member states, including Germany, France and Italy pushing the issue at all levels of the EU. European countries aim to curb irregular migration by strengthening partnerships with non-EU countries. A letter from Ms von der Leyen to EU leaders on October 14 emphasises the need for continued co-operation with third countries and is expected to guide discussions on migration. Her 10-point plan to modernise Europe’s migration system includes a proposal for return hubs in non-EU countries to expedite the deportation of individuals who do not qualify for asylum status.