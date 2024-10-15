British MPs described Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir as an extremist. EPA
British MPs described Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir as an extremist. EPA

News

UK

British MPs call for sanctions against 'extremist' Israeli ministers

Ben-Gvir and Smotrich condemned for using 'inflammatory' language to incite violence

Thomas Harding
Thomas Harding
Westminster

October 15, 2024