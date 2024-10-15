Polish officers guard a fence on the border with Belarus, an illegal migration route to the EU. AFP
Polish officers guard a fence on the border with Belarus, an illegal migration route to the EU. AFP

News

Europe

Poland leads 'race to the bottom' in EU's dwindling asylum offer

Polish PM Donald Tusk plans to suspend right to asylum amid 'biggest border crisis in many years'

Tim Stickings
Tim Stickings

October 15, 2024