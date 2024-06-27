Von der Leyen secures second term as EU Commission chief

EU leaders reached a deal on Thursday to return Ursula von der Leyen as head of the powerful European Commission, while appointing Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas as the bloc's top diplomat.

Announced after a late-night accord, EU officials filled the bloc's top institutional jobs for the five years to come, with former Portuguese prime minister Antonio Costa to head the European Council.

Despite gains by the far right during this month's election, all three nominees are from the centrist alliance that dominates the European Parliament.

While Mr Costa, 62, will automatically succeed Council president Charles Michel this year, Ms von der Leyen, 65, and Ms Kallas, 47, need to gain majority support in the European Parliament, starting with a July vote on the commission presidency, which is predicted to be tight.

Tested during her first term by crises from the Covid pandemic to the Ukraine war, former German defence minister Ms von der Leyen, if confirmed, faces another set of challenges, from the Russian threat, to climate change, to a rising China.

There was little mystery around the final line-up, as an inner group of leaders had locked in a draft deal on the three names days earlier.

Ursula von der Leyen will remain as President of the European Commission. EPA

The agreement shares out posts between Ms von der Leyen's centre-right European People's Party (EPP), Mr Costa's Socialists and Democrats (S&D) and Ms Kallas's centrist Renew Europe.

Politicians are expected to return the EPP's Roberta Metsola as EU Parliament President.

But even with the centrists in a position of strength, diplomats said there was little appetite for pushing through a deal without a consensus.

Hungary's nationalist leader Viktor Orban had denounced it as a stitch-up, saying "European voters have been deceived".

But Mr Orban's opposition was not enough to derail the accord, which needed the support of 15 of 27 leaders.

Kaja Kallas has been appointed the European Commission's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. Getty Images

Leaders appeared more concerned to secure support from Italy's Giorgia Meloni, who had called the deal-making process "surreal" and accused fellow leaders of acting like "oligarchs".

Her argument was that the election success of her hard-right European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group, set to be the EU Parliament's third-largest force, as well as Italy's standing as the bloc's third-biggest economy should be reflected in the EU leadership.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who negotiated the deal for the EPP, sent a strong signal in her direction as the summit opened.

"There is no Europe without Italy, and there's no decision without Prime Minister Meloni. It's obvious," he told reporters, with similar conciliatory sounds coming from Greece and Cyprus.

The same message came from Austria's centre-right leader Karl Nehammer, who applauded Ms Meloni's "many good initiatives for the European Union and for security at our external borders".

Antonio Costa becomes President of the European Council. EPA

Ms von der Leyen, meanwhile, appeared to have Ms Meloni in mind with a letter to EU leaders saying she was open to examining calls for migrants to be processed in third countries, as Italy is already doing.

Short of a seat at the top table, Ms Meloni made it clear she wanted an influential role for Italy, starting with a vice presidency in the next European Commission, with a say over industry and agriculture.

With France heading to the polls on Sunday for the first round of an election where the far-right National Rally has a chance of leading the government, there was clear eagerness to have the EU jobs squared away.

The summit was also a new chance to display a united front on Ukraine, whose President Volodymyr Zelenskyy joined EU leaders to sign an accord on long-term security commitments, two days after Ukraine began formal membership negotiations.

While hailing the deal, Mr Zelenskyy spoke of the need to take the "next steps" including air defence, which was needed "urgently on the battlefield".