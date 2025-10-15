'Prolific' Iraqi people smugglers caught after yacht runs aground in UK

A pair of Iraqi people smugglers were caught after a yacht carrying migrants ran ground on arrival in the UK.

Footage released by the National Crime Agency (NCA) shows the vessel coming to a halt and migrants coming ashore in a small dinghy in the town of Rye, on Britain’s south coast.

Within two hours, 14 migrants from Iran, Iraq and Albania, including two children, had been detained by Border Force officers, after the incident in February 2022.

NCA officers who examined some of their phones identified Mohammed Ali Nareman, 37, and Ali Omar Karim, 47, as being behind the smuggling operation.

Video clips were found of migrants on board saying "we are all Hama Kalari's passengers, thank the great God now we are in the water”. It was established they were referring to Nareman.

The moment the yacht carrying migrants ran aground. Photo: NCA

Nareman's own phone had maps saved of the French and British coastlines, as well as photos of migrants' passports and messages of him directing people to his London home.

Video footage of him holding $66,800 in cash was also found on the phone. The device also held evidence of numerous conversations with contacts regarding small boats crossing the English Channel, arranging lorries to transport migrants illegally, the prices migrants were charged and even arguments with other smugglers about Channel crossing attempts.

Another phone was found hidden under a child's play tent at Nareman's home, which had videos, photos, messages and voice mail indicating his involvement in people trafficking.

Evidence on Karim's phone suggested migrants paid $1,070 to $1,335 to be transported to European Union, then charged another, larger amount to be smuggled from France to the UK.

Messages showed Nareman and Karim discussing another people-smuggling attempt in November 2022, which suggested they charged migrants $2,200 each for travelling in the back of a lorry.

People heading to shore after fleeing the boat, which had run aground off the coast of Rye. Photo: NCA

Karim’s phone revealed he was controlling a network of people smugglers across northern Europe and the Middle East.

Messages also referred to dinghies, indicating a number of crossings and the scale of the operation he and Nareman were running. They also discussed weather forecasts, suggesting on one evening that the danger was “very high”.

On January 19, 2023, the pair discussed smuggling people into the UK by lorry, for which they charged £12,000 ($16,000) apiece.

Senior NCA investigator Rachel Bramley described Nareman as “extremely prolific in the criminal world of people smuggling”.

“His messages with Karim and others showed the group's disdain for the people they were transporting – they were seen as nothing more than a commodity for them to make money from,” she said.

Footage taken from inside the yacht as it made its way to the UK. NCA

"Our investigators uncovered their extensive digital footprint, which showed months of activity organising crossings both by small boats and HGVs, sharing routes and prices, receiving praise in videos of migrants on their crossings and boasting of the proceeds they made.”

Nareman was charged with facilitation of unlawful migration, conspiracy to facilitate unlawful migration and acquiring criminal property.

But a judge ruled he was unfit to stand trial because he suffered from suffered from PTSD, panic attacks and depression, which meant he could not be cross-examined or properly instruct defence lawyers.

Instead a "trial of facts" took place and a jury at Maidstone Crown Court found Nareman had committed people-smuggling offences.

Karim was arrested in Portsmouth in March 2024 and pleaded guilty to people-smuggling offences in June of that year. He will be sentenced on January 8 next year.

Nareman will be held in custody until the same date but cannot be jailed and instead faces detention in a psychiatric hospital, possibly being placed under a supervision order while he is treated.

Lexus LX700h specs Engine: 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 plus supplementary electric motor Power: 464hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 790Nm from 2,000-3,600rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 11.7L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh590,000

Places to go for free coffee Cherish Cafe Dubai, Dubai Investment Park, are giving away free coffees all day.

La Terrace, Four Points by Sheraton Bur Dubai, are serving their first 50 guests one coffee and four bite-sized cakes

Wild & The Moon will be giving away a free espresso with every purchase on International Coffee Day

Orange Wheels welcome parents are to sit, relax and enjoy goodies at ‘Café O’ along with a free coffee

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ovasave%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20November%202022%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Majd%20Abu%20Zant%20and%20Torkia%20Mahloul%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Abu%20Dhabi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Healthtech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Three%20employees%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Pre-seed%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%24400%2C000%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

Ferrari 12Cilindri specs Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 Power: 819hp Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm Price: From Dh1,700,000 Available: Now

French business France has organised a delegation of leading businesses to travel to Syria. The group was led by French shipping giant CMA CGM, which struck a 30-year contract in May with the Syrian government to develop and run Latakia port. Also present were water and waste management company Suez, defence multinational Thales, and Ellipse Group, which is currently looking into rehabilitating Syrian hospitals.

THE SPECS Engine: 3.6-litre V6 Transmission: nine-speed automatic Power: 310hp Torque: 366Nm Price: Dh200,000

THE%20SPECS %3Cp%3EEngine%3A%203-litre%20V6%20turbo%20(standard%20model%2C%20E-hybrid)%3B%204-litre%20V8%20biturbo%20(S)%0D%3Cbr%3EPower%3A%20350hp%20(standard)%3B%20463hp%20(E-hybrid)%3B%20467hp%20(S)%0D%3Cbr%3ETorque%3A%20500Nm%20(standard)%3B%20650Nm%20(E-hybrid)%3B%20600Nm%20(S)%0D%0D%3Cbr%3EPrice%3A%20From%20Dh368%2C500%0D%3Cbr%3EOn%20sale%3A%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EEmonovo%20(previously%20Marj3)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ECairo%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELaunch%20year%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2016%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E12%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Eeducation%20technology%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Ethree%20rounds%2C%20undisclosed%20amount%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11

What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.

TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

Who has lived at The Bishops Avenue? George Sainsbury of the supermarket dynasty, sugar magnate William Park Lyle and actress Dame Gracie Fields were residents in the 1930s when the street was only known as ‘Millionaires’ Row’.

Then came the international super rich, including the last king of Greece, Constantine II, the Sultan of Brunei and Indian steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal who was at one point ranked the third richest person in the world.

Turkish tycoon Halis Torprak sold his mansion for £50m in 2008 after spending just two days there. The House of Saud sold 10 properties on the road in 2013 for almost £80m.

Other residents have included Iraqi businessman Nemir Kirdar, singer Ariana Grande, holiday camp impresario Sir Billy Butlin, businessman Asil Nadir, Paul McCartney’s former wife Heather Mills.

Hunting park to luxury living Land was originally the Bishop of London's hunting park, hence the name

The road was laid out in the mid 19th Century, meandering through woodland and farmland

Its earliest houses at the turn of the 20th Century were substantial detached properties with extensive grounds