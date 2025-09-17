Small boat crossings crossing could by cut by 75% by expanding UK-France deals says report

The majority of the British public would back a huge expansion of the ‘one, in-one, out’ deal with France which could cut small boat crossings, by 75 per cent, a new report has claimed.

The findings come from polling undertaken by think tank British Future, which is urging the Labour government to adopt what it’s calling a “control and compassion” migration policy.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron signed a deal in July for the UK to send back to France migrants who have crossed the English Channel in small boat, in exchange for those who apply for asylum and are approved to come to Britain.

Mr Starmer trails in the polls to the right-wing populist Reform party, whose leader Nigel Farage has promised to deport 600,000 illegal immigrants if he become Prime Minister.

The authors of the British Future’s report, How we can actually stop the boats, argue that significantly scaling-up the UK-France scheme would change the behaviour of people seeking asylum and undermine the of people smugglers’ business model.

Their polling shows that 55 per cent of the public would back a policy of returning migrants who arrive by boats in return for allowing a capped number of asylum seekers.

Even when the figure of 50,000 asylum seekers each year coming to the UK is included in the policy proposal, 48 per cent public as a whole support the proposal.

Majorities of Conservatives (53 per cent), Lib Dems (57 per cent) and Labour voters (58 per cent) support that proposal. Even with 38 per cent of Reform voters support a scheme capped at 50,000 arrivals.

Sunder Katwala, Director of British Future and co-author of the report, called on the new Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood “to seize the initiative on small boats with a real-world plan that is bold enough to have an impact but founded on hard evidence of what works”.

“The public would support this - they want action on Channel crossings but still want Britain to protect refugees in need,” he said.

“Most people would prefer an orderly, controlled and humane system to the populist threat to tear everything up, which appeals only to a vocal minority.”

The report unexpectedly also claims the UK can draw on what it argues is the success of the administration of President Joe Biden in reducing migration.

After facing public anger after border crossings from Mexico peaked in 2021, the administration introduced controlled and capped legal routes offering refugee protection to those who qualify, couple with speedy returns.

In December 2024, the US Border Patrol reported an 81 per cent decrease compared to the same time in the year before.

Former Labour Home Secretary Charles Clarke said British Future “demands serious and urgent consideration by the government”.

“It is constructive, creative and establishes genuine control based on successful practical experience. Theirs is a realistic and humanitarian route to effective action,” he said.

Ruvendrini Menikdiwela, Assistant High Commissioner for Protection at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), said countries taking steps to deport failed asylum seekers is a “policy we totally endorse”.

Ruvendra Menikdiwela argues European countries can deal with failed asylum seekers in the current system. UNHCR/Susan Hopper

Speaking at a briefing on the growing pressure on the global asylum system, Ms Menikdiwela pointed to the example of Switzerland and Austria as two nations who have achieved the balance British Future has urged the UK government to adopt.

Switzerland has a deadline of 140 days for applications to be processed during which asylum seekers are given access to lawyers and interpreters. Asylum seekers arriving at an airport in Austria are processed on the spot and a decision made about whether they should be admitted and allowed to make a fully application or rejected at the border.

“So there are ways of dealing with influxes or numbers of asylum seekers and refugees arriving at the shores of the EU of the European states,” said Ms Menikdiwela.

“Closing the door completely building a fortress is not the response. It's simply looking at the process that exists now and streamlining them to meet the demands of today, rather than just throwing up the entire process ‘saying it's not working, we don't think it's even relevant anymore’.”

The first attempt to send migrants back to France failed this week after a judge temporarily blocking the deportation of an Eritrean man.

Lawyers acting on the man’s behalf said the case “concerns a trafficking claim” and say the man, who alleges he has a gunshot wound in his leg, claims he is vulnerable and faces a risk of “destitution” in France.

Refugees at a food distribution at a temporary camp in Chad. Getty Images

It comes as a cross-party committee of MPs has found the UK government has no clear plan to tackle the record-high numbers of refugees and displaced people fleeing their homes.

In a new report, MPs on the International Development Committee find that the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has not sufficiently considered the scale of this challenge and that the UK lacks an overarching strategy to respond effectively to the global displacement crisis.

Cuts to funding for gender specific programming will have a “devastating” impact on women and girls, starving them of vital support and services, the Committee says.

Making cuts to development funding without understanding the impacts on women and girls is “astonishing”.

The Committee calls for the Government to publish promised impact assessments as soon as possible and to consider ringfencing funding for women and girls.

MPs argue that while the UK cannot be expected to tackle this challenge alone, significant cuts to UK funding for international development indicate that the UK is “stepping back from the world stage at a time when engagement and collaboration are most needed”.

