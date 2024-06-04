Biden unveils measures to restrict asylum claims at southern border

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday unveiled plans aimed at restricting the ability of migrants arriving at the southern border to claim asylum.

The new asylum restrictions will be activated when the daily average of border arrests tops 2,500 over the course of a week, the Associated Press reported, citing a US official told reporters.

The official added that the restrictions are not permanent and will be paused when arrests drop below 1,500 per day, the official said.

The measures would also bar migrants entering the country illegally from applying for asylum.

Following the announcement, human rights organisation the American Civil Liberties Union announced it would be “challenging this order in court”.

The US-Mexico border has plagued Mr Biden throughout his time in office.

Republicans have said he is not doing enough to stop the arrival of migrants, with conservative politicians blocking critical foreign aid packages for months in a bid to secure funding for the border.

Republican lawmakers once formulated a border bill with Mr Biden's team and backed out at the last minute when former president Donald Trump pulled his support.

“If he was actually concerned about our wide-open border, he would have acted a long time ago,” House Speaker Mike Johnson said about Mr Biden before the announcement.

Some of Mr Biden's own Democrats have also criticised him over the border, saying his approach ignores the importance of granting asylum and fails to address the need to reform the path to immigration.

Mr Biden has continued to run up against the issue as he campaigns for re-election, with recent polls suggesting it is among the most important for voters.

Despite criticism of Mr Biden, migrant arrivals appear to be in decline. In April, US Border Patrol recorded 128,900 encounters along the south-west border, down 30 per cent compared to the same time last year, Customs and Border Protection data showed.

This comes after more than 250,000 encounters in December, a record high.

A major piece of the puzzle in the success of Mr Biden's strategy is likely to be Mexico, which has long walked a tightrope when it comes to migration, caught between the US to the north and impoverished countries in Central America and the Caribbean to the south.

Officials on Mexico's southern border with Guatemala are stretched thin with migrants regularly crossing into the country illegally, with “caravans” of sometimes several thousands making their way north.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has proved himself to be malleable when it comes to the US border – despite coming into office stating he would not do Washington's “dirty work” when it came to migrants.

However, Mr Lopez Obrador will be leaving office in the autumn, and his protégé Claudia Sheinbaum – who mostly toed the administration's line on policy issues throughout her campaign – will become the new president.

“Sheinbaum most probably will seek continuity but with higher exposure and co-operation of Mexico with other countries,” said Alejandra Lopez, a political consultant with Mexico City-based Consultants on Gender and Government.

“The continuity that is somewhat expected is the line of [former foreign minister] Marcelo Ebrard … which has been to co-operate with the US regarding migration policies.”