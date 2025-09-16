At least 50 Sudanese refugees die in boat fire off Libya

At least 50 people died after a vessel carrying 75 Sudanese refugees caught fire off Libya's coast on Sunday, the International Organisation for Migration said.

“IOM is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life on September 14. At least 50 lives were lost,” the UN agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

It added that it provided medical support to 24 survivors, calling for an “urgent action” to end such tragedies at sea.

Libya has become a major route for migrants looking to reach Europe, with many fleeing conflict and poverty by trying to cross the Mediterranean.

As of February this year, there were about 867,055 migrants from 44 nationalities residing in Libya, according to IOM data.

The bodies of 19 migrants linked to smuggling networks were found in three graves on farms in east Libya that month. The 19 bodies were uncovered in the Jikharra area, about 440km from Benghazi. Ten bodies were also recovered after a boat sank in the west of the country.

