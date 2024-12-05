A migrant carries her children after being helped ashore from a lifeboat at a beach in Dungeness, England, on November 24, 2021. AFP
A migrant carries her children after being helped ashore from a lifeboat at a beach in Dungeness, England, on November 24, 2021. AFP

News

UK

International operation breaks Iraqi people-smuggling gang

Authorities suspect the group has been directly responsible for putting lives at risk in boats on the English Channel

Soraya Ebrahimi
Soraya Ebrahimi

December 05, 2024