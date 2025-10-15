Israeli army says one of four bodies returned by Hamas does not match any hostage

The Israeli army said on Wednesday one of the four bodies returned by Hamas late on Tuesday does not match any of the hostages the group had taken on October 7, 2023.

Military officials confirmed the remains could not be identified after examinations at the National Centre for Forensic Medicine.

"Hamas is required to make all necessary efforts to return the deceased hostages," the Israeli army said.

The identities of former hostages Ouriel Baruch, Eitan Levy and Tamir Nimrodi were confirmed by their families in statements on social media on Wednesday.

A hostage group said Mr Nimrodi, who was an Israeli soldier, was killed by Israeli strikes while in captivity in Gaza. “Tamir was kidnapped alive from his base and killed by [Israeli military] bombings in captivity,” the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said.

The remains were handed over to the Red Cross after Israel said it would halve the number of aid lorries allowed into Gaza to punish Hamas for breaching its agreement to return all the dead hostages under the ceasefire deal reached last week.

On Monday, Hamas handed over first four of the 28 dead hostages it was holding. The military confirmed the identities of all four and named two as Guy Iluz, a 26-year-old Israeli, and Bipin Joshi, a 22-year-old student from Nepal.

On the same day, Hamas freed all the 20 surviving Israeli hostages it had been holding since October 7, 2023, as part of a ceasefire agreement brokered by US President Donald Trump between Israel and the militant group. In return, Israel released 1,968 prisoners and detainees, mostly Palestinians, the prison service said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demanded earlier on Wednesday that Hamas fulfil all requirements laid out in the ceasefire deal about the return of the hostages' bodies.

“We will not compromise on this and will not stop our efforts until we return the last deceased hostage, until the last one,” he said.

The entrance of humanitarian aid to Gaza was paused for the past two days due to the prisoner and hostage exchange on Monday and a Jewish holiday on Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning, Egypt’s state-run AlQahera News television channel reported that aid lorries will move from Egypt towards the crossing with Israel where the aid undergoes a security inspection by Israeli forces before entering Gaza.

The Israeli defence body overseeing humanitarian aid in Gaza, Cogat, notified humanitarian groups on Tuesday it would allow into Gaza only half of the 600 daily aid lorries called for under the deal, in response to the slow release of the dead hostages.

However, an Israeli officials said on Wednesday 600 aid lorries would enter and that preparations were under way to open the Rafah crossing with Egypt to Gazans, who need to leave the territory for medical treatment.

The 20-point ceasefire plan calls for the same amount of aid to enter Gaza as in a previous ceasefire this year – 600 lorryloads daily.

