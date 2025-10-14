Israeli military kills six people in Gaza despite ceasefire

The Israeli military has killed at least six Palestinians in two incidents in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, as a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas entered its fifth day.

Health authorities said at least five people died when Israeli drones opened fire on people returning to their homes in Shujaiya neighbourhood. The Israeli military claimed "suspects" had crossed a line marking Israeli-controlled territory in the Palestinian enclave.

The military has told Palestinians not to approach areas in Gaza it controls during the ceasefire but after two years of war and displacement, people have been eager to return home.

The military said the suspects had crossed a boundary for an initial Israeli pullback under a US-brokered ceasefire plan, in breach of the deal.

“Attempts were made to distance the suspects. The suspects did not comply and continued approaching the troops, who opened fire to remove the threat,” it said.

In a separate incident, a man was killed by a drone attack in the town of Al Fakhari in Khan Younis, Wafa news agency said, quoting medical sources. Several were injured, meanwhile, in an attack at Halawa camp for displaced people in Jabalia, northern Gaza, they added.

There was no Israeli statement about these attacks.

Under the truce, Israeli troops have withdrawn to a line within the enclave agreed on by Israel and Hamas, and are supposed to withdraw further under later stages of a peace plan put forward by US President Donald Trump.

The Times of Israel quoted an anonymous military source as saying the soldiers first fired warning shots, but when the three continued to approach, they were targeted by a drone.

World leaders pledge $80 billion to rebuild Gaza 02:17

Many Gazans have been attempting to return to their homes since the ceasefire came into effect on Friday, eager to see if buildings have withstood Israeli bombardments of the territory.

Ambulance and civil defence crews have also been trying to begin the task of retrieving thousands of bodies under the rubble.

As part of Mr Trump's plan to end the Gaza war, Israel has agreed to halt its military advance, while Hamas has freed the last 20 surviving hostages it held. In return, Israel released almost 2,000 Palestinian detainees held in the country's jails.

The Israeli military said on Tuesday that the bodies of four hostages returned by Hamas have been identified, including that of a Nepalese student.

In a statement, the military named two of the victims as Guy Iluz, an Israeli, and Bipin Joshi, an agriculture student from Nepal.

The names of the other two hostages have not yet been released at the request of their families, the statement added.

Iluz, who was 26 at the time of the attack, had been attending the Nova music festival when Hamas-led militants launched their assault on October 7, 2023.

But much in the subsequent stages of Mr Trump’s plan remains to be negotiated.

Among possible sticking points are Israel's failure to pledge a full withdrawal from Gaza and Hamas's refusal to disarm.

Mr Trump has repeatedly signalled he is confident the ceasefire will hold, saying on Monday during a trip to the Middle East that talks on the next steps of the plan had already “started, as far as we're concerned”.

The US President announced in late September the 20-point plan for Gaza, which has helped bring about the ceasefire. It has brought a halt to two years of fighting in which nearly 67,800 people have lost their lives.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem on Monday urged Mr Trump and other mediators of the deal to “continue monitoring Israel's conduct and to ensure it does not resume its aggression against our people”.

