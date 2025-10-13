Trump in Egypt to mark Gaza ceasefire deal

US President Donald Trump landed in Egypt to hail an end to the Gaza war on Monday after hundreds of Palestinians and Israelis were freed from imprisonment.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi is hosting a peace summit in Sharm El Sheikh, where the Gaza peace deal brokered by Mr Trump will be signed. The US President arrived from Israel after addressing its parliament, the Knesset, earlier on Monday.

After landing in Egypt, Mr Trump praised Mr El Sisi for having "played a very important role" in brokering the Gaza peace deal. "I appreciate it very much," the US President said.

He said reconstruction of Gaza would be the main focus of the next round of negotiations, which he said had already begun with US backing.

Mr El Sisi said Mr Trump was the "only one who can achieve peace", in a monologue praising America's role in brokering the truce. He suggested Mr Trump could speak for Egypt on a proposed supervisory board for Gaza.

The summit marks the best hope yet that the two-year Gaza war is over after claiming more than 67,000 Palestinian lives during relentless Israeli bombardment. Gaza officials said 60 more bodies were recovered on Monday as rescue workers sift through the rubble.

Several Middle East and European leaders are attending the peace summit in Egypt. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, is representing the UAE.

World leaders attend Gaza peace summit in Egypt - in pictures

Among the leaders from the region are Sheikh Tamim, Emir of Qatar, and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose nations played a key role in mediating the ceasefire talks alongside the US and Egypt.

US envoy Steve Witkoff promised during a meeting with Mr Trump and Mr El Sisi that the US would remain involved in the region to ensure the ceasefire is implemented and to ensure aid deliveries to Gaza are sustained. The UN declared a famine in parts of Gaza in August after a months-long Israeli blockade.

European leaders at the talks include Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who has pledged about $27 million to help rebuild water and sanitation systems in Gaza. French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz have also travelled to Egypt.

Hamas released the last 20 surviving Israeli hostages on Monday under phase one of the ceasefire deal sealed last week. It is also expected to release the remains of 28 dead hostages, although only four were being handed over on Monday, to the annoyance of relatives.

In return, Israel is releasing hundreds of Palestinian detainees, some of whom had been serving long prison sentences in Israeli jails. Some were returning to Gaza or the occupied West Bank on Monday, while others were deported to Egypt to live in exile.

Phase two of the plan is expected to feature talks on disarming Hamas and a fuller Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. Israeli troops have so far retreated only to agreed lines within the strip – they still control about half the territory.

Reconstruction of Gaza could then begin with Arab and international funds. A new "board of peace" chaired by Mr Trump would oversee a new Palestinian administration in Gaza, potentially involving former UK prime minister Tony Blair, who has also worked as a Middle East envoy.

Palestinian detainees were handed over by Israel via the Red Cross. Getty Images

During his speech at the Knesset, Mr Trump declared an end to the “long and painful nightmare” of the Gaza war. He said a new coalition of “proud and responsible” nations had come together to achieve peace and the “historic dawn of a new Middle East”.

“Now at last, not only for Israelis, but for Palestinians and many others, the pain is over,” said the US leader.

His speech, the first by a US president in the Knesset since 2008 when George W Bush addressed the chamber, was interrupted by two members of the parliament, Ayman Odeh and Ofer Cassif, who were removed for protesting by calling Israel's war in Gaza "genocide" and urging Mr Trump to recognise Palestinian statehood. Both are representatives of the left-wing Hadash alliance.

