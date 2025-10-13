'War is over': Trump in Israel to mark Gaza ceasefire deal ahead of Egypt's peace summit

US President Donald Trump began a landmark one-day visit to the Middle East to mark the Gaza ceasefire deal, which went ahead smoothly on Monday with the release of Israeli hostages.

Twenty hostages were freed by Hamas in northern and southern Gaza. In the occupied West Bank, hundreds of detained Palestinians, including women and children, were preparing to be freed from Israeli prisons as part of the exchange.

Mr Trump was received at Ben Gurion Airport by the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, alongside Israel's President Isaac Herzog and senior US officials, including the Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff. His son-in-law Jared Kushner and his daughter Ivanka were also present.

The US President spent several minutes on the tarmac speaking with Israeli officials before getting into a car bearing both US and Israeli flags. He is due to address the Knesset later today before heading to Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt, where he will attend a peace conference alongside regional, European and international leaders.

“The war is over. OK? You understand that?” Mr Trump said when asked before his trip whether he believed the conflict between Israel and Hamas was truly finished. He added he had received “guarantees” from both Israel and Hamas, as well as other major regional players, about the initial phase of the deal and its future stages.

“We have a lot of verbal guarantees, and I don’t think they’re going to want to disappoint me,” he added.

The release of Israeli hostages to the Red Cross proceeded smoothly after Hamas confirmed its commitment to Mr Trump’s 20-point peace plan. The agreement began with the ceasefire that ended two years of war in which more than 67,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire.

“We declare our commitment to the agreement reached and its associated timetables, as long as the occupation adheres to them,” the group said in a statement. It also published a list of more than 1,900 Palestinian prisoners expected to be released.

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi is expected to bestow Egypt’s highest state honour upon the US President during his visit. In Israel, President Herzog announced that he will award Mr Trump the country’s highest civilian decoration.

