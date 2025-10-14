Full text of Trump peace agreement signed by leaders of US, Egypt, Qatar and Turkey in Sharm El Sheikh

US President Donald Trump and the leaders of Egypt, Qatar and Turkey signed a document promising peace in Gaza at a summit in Egypt’s Sharm El Sheikh on Monday.

The American leader was joined by Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the signing.

In the document, released in full by the White House, the leaders support Mr Trump’s “sincere efforts to end the war in Gaza and bring lasting peace to the Middle East”.

It says the signees “understand that lasting peace will be one in which both Palestinians and Israelis can prosper with their fundamental human rights protected, their security guaranteed, and their dignity upheld”.

Here is the full text of the document:

“We, the undersigned, welcome the truly historic commitment and implementation by all parties to the Trump Peace Agreement, ending more than two years of profound suffering and loss − opening a new chapter for the region defined by hope, security, and a shared vision for peace and prosperity.

“We support and stand behind President Trump’s sincere efforts to end the war in Gaza and bring lasting peace to the Middle East. Together, we will implement this agreement in a manner that ensures peace, security, stability, and opportunity for all peoples of the region, including both Palestinians and Israelis.

“We understand that lasting peace will be one in which both Palestinians and Israelis can prosper with their fundamental human rights protected, their security guaranteed, and their dignity upheld.

“We affirm that meaningful progress emerges through co-operation and sustained dialogue, and that strengthening bonds among nations and peoples serves the enduring interests of regional and global peace and stability.

“We recognise the deep historical and spiritual significance of this region to the faith communities whose roots are intertwined with the land of the region − Christianity, Islam and Judaism among them. Respect for these sacred connections and the protection of their heritage sites shall remain paramount in our commitment to peaceful coexistence.

“We are united in our determination to dismantle extremism and radicalisation in all its forms. No society can flourish when violence and racism is normalised, or when radical ideologies threaten the fabric of civil life. We commit to addressing the conditions that enable extremism and to promoting education, opportunity, and mutual respect as foundations for lasting peace.

“We hereby commit to the resolution of future disputes through diplomatic engagement and negotiation rather than through force or protracted conflict. We acknowledge that the Middle East cannot endure a persistent cycle of prolonged warfare, stalled negotiations, or the fragmentary, incomplete, or selective application of successfully negotiated terms. The tragedies witnessed over the past two years must serve as an urgent reminder that future generations deserve better than the failures of the past.

“We seek tolerance, dignity, and equal opportunity for every person, ensuring this region is a place where all can pursue their aspirations in peace, security, and economic prosperity, regardless of race, faith, or ethnicity.

“We pursue a comprehensive vision of peace, security, and shared prosperity in the region, grounded in the principles of mutual respect and shared destiny.

“In this spirit, we welcome the progress achieved in establishing comprehensive and durable peace arrangements in the Gaza Strip, as well as the friendly and mutually beneficial relationship between Israel and its regional neighbours. We pledge to work collectively to implement and sustain this legacy, building institutional foundations upon which future generations may thrive together in peace.

“We commit ourselves to a future of enduring peace.”

Donald J Trump, President of the United States of America

Abdel Fattah El Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey

