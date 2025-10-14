Joy, shock and grief as Palestinian detainees return to Gaza 'ghost city'

Hundreds of Palestinian detainees released on Monday after being held for nearly two years in Israeli prisons have not returned to the Gaza they remember, but to a land of ash, rubble and ghosts.

The joy and relief at being freed under the ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel were tempered by the shock of seeing the devastation caused by Israel's war on the enclave. For many, there was also grief as they learnt that loved ones they had dreamt of seeing again had been killed in the conflict.

Abdullah Farhan, who is from the southern city of Khan Younis where the former detainees were taken by bus, said he was shocked by the scale of destruction after crossing the border from Israel. “Gaza has turned into rubble, in every sense of the word,” he told The National. “This is not the Gaza I left. This is a ghost city.”

He said he had been isolated from the outside world for most of his 20 months in Israeli custody. “We didn’t know anything about what was happening in Gaza – no news, no voices, nothing,” he added.

After being released, he discovered that many of his friends, relatives and neighbours were dead, including his uncle and closest friend, Mohammed. “He was like my brother,” he said. “We did everything together.”

Crowds wait to welcome freed Palestinian detainees outside Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza. Reuters

Mr Farhan said there was no reason for Israeli forces to arrest him as he accompanied a relative to Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis. “I have never been part of any faction, nor carried out any resistance activity."

He said he was beaten, verbally abused and humiliated in prison. He was also taken before the relatives of Gaza hostages, who were allowed to shout and curse at the detainees.

Many of the 1,718 Palestinians released in Gaza were in poor health. They underwent check-ups at the hospital, before reuniting with their families.

Dr Ahmed Mohanna, who was director of Al Awda Hospital in northern Gaza when Israeli forces arrested him nearly two years ago, said he was overjoyed to be reunited with his mother.

"She is my entire life and the source of my happiness,” Dr Mohanna said as his mother stood beside him, tears streaming down her face. “Every day in prison, I thought of her. I waited for the moment I could embrace her again. Every minute without my family was torture.”

There was no joyful reunion for Haitham Salem. Just a month before his release, his wife Ikhlas and his three children – Iman, Lian and Bara – were killed when an Israeli air strike hit their tent in Al Mawasi, the so-called humanitarian zone in Khan Younis. “It’s something the mind cannot comprehend,” he said.

He said he had been counting the days until Lian's birthday on October 18. “I had made her a bracelet in prison. I dreamt of giving it to her myself," he added.

Freedom now felt like a punishment, he said. “When I heard the news, my freedom lost all meaning. I wish I had never left prison, so I wouldn’t have known," he said.

“They were just children. Why were they killed? Because Israel loves blood and death. They want to destroy us completely. I will never forgive them – not for this crime, not for this war.”

Silent Hill f Publisher: Konami Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC Rating: 4.5/5

Other workplace saving schemes The UAE government announced a retirement savings plan for private and free zone sector employees in 2023.

Dubai’s savings retirement scheme for foreign employees working in the emirate’s government and public sector came into effect in 2022.

National Bonds unveiled a Golden Pension Scheme in 2022 to help private-sector foreign employees with their financial planning.

In April 2021, Hayah Insurance unveiled a workplace savings plan to help UAE employees save for their retirement.

Lunate, an Abu Dhabi-based investment manager, has launched a fund that will allow UAE private companies to offer employees investment returns on end-of-service benefits.

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 640hp

640hp Torque: 760nm

760nm On sale: 2026

2026 Price: Not announced yet

Labour dispute The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.

- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law

VEZEETA PROFILE Date started: 2012 Founder: Amir Barsoum Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: HealthTech / MedTech Size: 300 employees Funding: $22.6 million (as of September 2018) Investors: Technology Development Fund, Silicon Badia, Beco Capital, Vostok New Ventures, Endeavour Catalyst, Crescent Enterprises’ CE-Ventures, Saudi Technology Ventures and IFC

Non-oil%20trade %3Cp%3ENon-oil%20trade%20between%20the%20UAE%20and%20Japan%20grew%20by%2034%20per%20cent%20over%20the%20past%20two%20years%2C%20according%20to%20data%20from%20the%20Federal%20Competitiveness%20and%20Statistics%20Centre.%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EIn%2010%20years%2C%20it%20has%20reached%20a%20total%20of%20Dh524.4%20billion.%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ECars%20topped%20the%20list%20of%20the%20top%20five%20commodities%20re-exported%20to%20Japan%20in%202022%2C%20with%20a%20value%20of%20Dh1.3%20billion.%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EJewellery%20and%20ornaments%20amounted%20to%20Dh150%20million%20while%20precious%20metal%20scraps%20amounted%20to%20Dh105%20million.%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERaw%20aluminium%20was%20ranked%20first%20among%20the%20top%20five%20commodities%20exported%20to%20Japan.%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ETop%20of%20the%20list%20of%20commodities%20imported%20from%20Japan%20in%202022%20was%20cars%2C%20with%20a%20value%20of%20Dh20.08%20billion.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

BORDERLANDS Starring: Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis Director: Eli Roth Rating: 0/5

The biog DOB: 25/12/92

Marital status: Single

Education: Post-graduate diploma in UAE Diplomacy and External Affairs at the Emirates Diplomatic Academy in Abu Dhabi

Hobbies: I love fencing, I used to fence at the MK Fencing Academy but I want to start again. I also love reading and writing

Lifelong goal: My dream is to be a state minister

About Proto21 Date started: May 2018

Founder: Pir Arkam

Based: Dubai

Sector: Additive manufacturing (aka, 3D printing)

Staff: 18

Funding: Invested, supported and partnered by Joseph Group

'Hocus%20Pocus%202' %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Anne%20Fletcher%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3EStars%3A%20Bette%20Midler%2C%20Sarah%20Jessica%20Parker%2C%20Kathy%20Najimy%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11

What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.

TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh1,100,000 (est) Engine 5.2-litre V10 Gearbox seven-speed dual clutch Power 630bhp @ 8,000rpm Torque 600Nm @ 6,500rpm Fuel economy, combined 15.7L / 100km (est)

BRAZIL SQUAD Alisson (Liverpool), Daniel Fuzato (Roma), Ederson (Man City); Alex Sandro (Juventus), Danilo (Juventus), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Emerson (Real Betis), Felipe (Atletico Madrid), Marquinhos (PSG), Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid), Thiago Silva (PSG); Arthur (Barcelona), Casemiro (Real Madrid), Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa), Fabinho (Liverpool), Lucas Paqueta (AC Milan), Philippe Coutinho (Bayern Munich); David Neres (Ajax), Gabriel Jesus (Man City), Richarlison (Everton), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Willian (Chelsea).

Klopp at the Kop Matches 68; Wins 35; Draws 19; Losses 14; Goals For 133; Goals Against 82 Eighth place in Premier League in 2015/16

Runners-up in Europa League in 2016

Runners-up in League Cup in 2016

Fourth place in Premier League in 2016/17

All the Money in the World Director: Ridley Scott Starring: Charlie Plummer, Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Williams, Christopher Plummer Four stars

Formula Middle East Calendar (Formula Regional and Formula 4) Round 1: January 17-19, Yas Marina Circuit – Abu Dhabi Round 2: January 22-23, Yas Marina Circuit – Abu Dhabi Round 3: February 7-9, Dubai Autodrome – Dubai Round 4: February 14-16, Yas Marina Circuit – Abu Dhabi Round 5: February 25-27, Jeddah Corniche Circuit – Saudi Arabia