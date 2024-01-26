Fewer pedestrian deaths and injuries on Dubai's roads last year

Eight people died and 339 were injured in run-over accidents in Dubai last year, as fatalities more than halved compared to the year before.

There were 320 such accidents in the emirate in 2023, police said.

This marked a decline from 364 run-over accidents in 2022, which killed 20 people and injured 398.

Police also said 43,817 people were booked for crossing roads at undesignated points, a practice known as jaywalking, with the highest number recorded in September.



"Our primary goal at Dubai Police is to ensure our roads are among the safest in the world,” said Maj Gen Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, director of Dubai Police’s Traffic Department.

“It's disheartening to see that, despite our continuous efforts in raising awareness, some pedestrians still engage in risky behaviours.”

Last year's accidents injuries included 33 serious, 155 moderate, and 151 minor cases, Dubai Police figures show. In 2022, there were 29 serious, 183 moderate, and 166 minor injuries.

Maj Gen Al Mazrouei added that people have been spotted sleeping under parked lorries, or climbing street barriers.

“These actions not only endanger themselves but others too," he said.

“We are intensifying our campaigns and patrols to monitor and control these violations."

Police urged members of the public to adhere to traffic laws for their own safety.

"Pedestrians must use designated crossing points, bridges, or tunnels on internal roads. It's a legal requirement, and violators are subject to a fine of Dh400,” Maj Gen Al Mazrouei said.

According to a road safety statistics report by the Ministry of Interior, the UAE recorded 343 road fatalities in 2022.

The breakdown shows that Abu Dhabi reported 127 deaths and 1,756 injuries, while Dubai had 120 fatalities and 2,161 injuries.

Ras Al Khaimah recorded 34 deaths and 411 injuries, Sharjah had 33 fatalities and 320 injuries, while Ajman had 13 deaths and 166 injuries.

Umm Al Quwain recorded 12 fatalities and 46 injuries, and Fujairah reported four deaths and 185 injuries.

The full 2023 breakdown has yet to be released.