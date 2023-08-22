Driver arrested after Dubai hit-and-run incident

Dubai Police arrested a motorist following a hit-and-run crash on Sunday that left a pedestrian severely injured.

A 27-year-old Asian man was run over in the Al Quoz Industrial area.

Police and emergency services were notified and the man was taken to Rashid Hospital for treatment.

"At 10pm on Sunday, the command and control room was alerted to a hit-and-run accident," Dubai Police said.

Officers said the man was hit by a car as he crossed a side street, and the driver fled the scene.

The driver, a 24-year-old Asian man, was identified and arrested three hours later after he tried to flee the country.

"The offender was marked as wanted and caught in less than three hours during his attempt to exit the country," said Col Abdel Muhammed, Acting Director of Bur Dubai Police.

He also highlighted the significance of proper pedestrian behaviour, and urged drivers to show responsibility towards pedestrian safety.

"Fleeing the scene of an accident constitutes two separate criminal offences under our legal system," he warned.

The driver's car was seized and the case will be referred to the public prosecution for further investigation.