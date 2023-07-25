Driver arrested after Sharjah hit and run

Sharjah Police arrested a motorist on Tuesday following a hit and run that left a pedestrian severely injured.

An Asian citizen was run over on Second Industrial Street in the emirate.

Police and emergency services were notified and the man was taken to Al Qassimi Hospital.

“The man sustained serious injuries while the driver fled the scene,” Sharjah Police said on Tuesday.

“The Asian man crossed the road from a non-designated area.”

Sharjah Police said the unnamed Arab driver fled the scene but officers tracked him down and arrested him within three hours with the help of surveillance cameras.

The age and nationality of the driver and the pedestrian were not disclosed.

The driver's car was seized and the case will be referred to the public prosecution for further investigation.

Sharjah Police launched a traffic campaign this month for pedestrians and road users to try and reduce the number of accidents in the emirate.

One of the main causes of pedestrians being hit by cars was “crossing the roads from non-designated areas", police said.

"Some drivers also don’t give priority to pedestrian crossings," police added. "Fleeing a scene of an accident is a crime as well as the hit-and-run incident.

“Drivers must act responsibly and provide help to the injured that could save their lives, instead of fleeing which could lead to someone's death.”