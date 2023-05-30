Sharjah driver arrested after hit-and-run incident

The driver of a car involved in a hit-and-run incident in Sharjah on Sunday has been arrested.

Sharjah Police said the driver fled the scene but officers found and arrested him within 48 hours using the vehicle's tracking system and smart cameras.

His car was seized and the case will soon be referred to prosecutors for further investigation.

No details have been released about the driver's identity.

The pedestrian, a woman whose identity was also not disclosed, was struck by the car on King Faisal Street near Sharjah's Industrial Area 4 at about 6.07am on Sunday.

Police and emergency services were notified and the woman was taken to a local hospital, which has not been named.

“The woman sustained serious injuries while the driver fled the scene,” said Sharjah Police in a statement on Tuesday.

“Fleeing a scene of an accident is a crime as well as the hit-and-run incident. The driver committed two crimes.

“Drivers must act responsibly and provide help to the injured that could save their lives, instead of fleeing which could lead to someone's death.”

Sharjah Police warned the public to be cautious when crossing roads and to avoid crossing in undesignated areas.

“The force will not be lenient and will enforce the laws on offenders for the safety of road users,” the police added.

Officers urged motorists to adhere to traffic laws and speed limits.