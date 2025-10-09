Hostages to be released on Monday or Tuesday, Donald Trump says

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said the living hostages held in Gaza will be released early next week, and that he hopes to attend a ceasefire signing ceremony in Egypt.
Speaking at a cabinet meeting at the White House, Mr Trump hailed a “momentous breakthrough”.
“Getting them is a complicated process … but we are getting the hostages back on Tuesday, Monday or Tuesday,” he said. “And that’ll be a day of joy.”
Despite deep uncertainty, officials appeared poised to begin the implementation of Mr Trump's peace deal in Gaza that would end the war and provide for the release of the 48 hostages held by Hamas, of whom only 20 are believed to be alive, in exchange for the freedom of hundreds of Palestinians from Israeli prisons.
The plan calls for Hamas to disarm, and the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza. “We ended the war in Gaza, and really, on a much bigger basis, created peace, and I think it's going to be a lasting peace, hopefully an everlasting peace in the Middle East,” he said.
The development comes two years after Hamas militants attacked Israel, starting a brutal war that has devastated Gaza, dominated global politics and unleashed seismic shifts across the Middle East. Negotiations attended by representatives of the warring sides as well as mediators from the US, Egypt and Qatar began in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm El Sheikh on Monday.
The US's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Mr Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner were in Egypt on Wednesday, representing the US delegation. “We're going to go to Egypt, where we'll have a signing, an additional sign, and we've already had a signing, representing me, but we're going to have an official signing,” Mr Trump added.
He later added that he had also been invited to speak at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament. "They've asked me to speak at the Knesset, and you know, I've agreed to. If they would like me to, I will do it," he said.
The war was triggered by a Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, 2023 in which 1,200 people were killed and around 250 more abducted. More than 67,200 Palestinians have been killed in the coastal enclave and nearly 170,000 injured, according to local health officials, and most of the territory devastated.
“From the Hamas standpoint, they probably lost 70,000 people – that's big retribution,” Mr Trump said. Mr Trump said the war-ravaged enclave would be rebuilt with funding from wealthy countries in the region.
“Gaza is going to be slowly redone,” Mr Trump said. “You have tremendous wealth in that part of the world by certain countries. Just a small part of that, what they make, will do wonders for Gaza, and I think you’re going to see some tremendous countries stepping up and putting up a lot of money and taking care of things.”
Asked by a journalist about the possibility of a two-state solution following the ceasefire and hostage deal, Mr Trump responded: "I don't have a view. I'm going to go with what they agreed to."
Expo details
Expo 2020 Dubai will be the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia
The world fair will run for six months from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021.
It is expected to attract 25 million visits
Some 70 per cent visitors are projected to come from outside the UAE, the largest proportion of international visitors in the 167-year history of World Expos.
More than 30,000 volunteers are required for Expo 2020
The site covers a total of 4.38 sqkm, including a 2 sqkm gated area
It is located adjacent to Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South
About Seez
Company name/date started: Seez, set up in September 2015 and the app was released in August 2017
Founder/CEO name(s): Tarek Kabrit, co-founder and chief executive, and Andrew Kabrit, co-founder and chief operating officer
Based in: Dubai, with operations also in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Lebanon
Sector: Search engine for car buying, selling and leasing
Size: (employees/revenue): 11; undisclosed
Stage of funding: $1.8 million in seed funding; followed by another $1.5m bridge round - in the process of closing Series A
Investors: Wamda Capital, B&Y and Phoenician Funds
UAE tour of Zimbabwe
All matches in Bulawayo
Friday, Sept 26 – UAE won by 36 runs
Sunday, Sept 28 – Second ODI
Tuesday, Sept 30 – Third ODI
Thursday, Oct 2 – Fourth ODI
Sunday, Oct 5 – First T20I
Monday, Oct 6 – Second T20I
Europe’s rearming plan
- Suspend strict budget rules to allow member countries to step up defence spending
- Create new "instrument" providing €150 billion of loans to member countries for defence investment
- Use the existing EU budget to direct more funds towards defence-related investment
- Engage the bloc's European Investment Bank to drop limits on lending to defence firms
- Create a savings and investments union to help companies access capital
PROVISIONAL FIXTURE LIST
Premier League
Wednesday, June 17 (Kick-offs uae times) Aston Villa v Sheffield United 9pm; Manchester City v Arsenal 11pm
Friday, June 19 Norwich v Southampton 9pm; Tottenham v Manchester United 11pm
Saturday, June 20 Watford v Leicester 3.30pm; Brighton v Arsenal 6pm; West Ham v Wolves 8.30pm; Bournemouth v Crystal Palace 10.45pm
Sunday, June 21 Newcastle v Sheffield United 2pm; Aston Villa v Chelsea 7.30pm; Everton v Liverpool 10pm
Monday, June 22 Manchester City v Burnley 11pm (Sky)
Tuesday, June 23 Southampton v Arsenal 9pm; Tottenham v West Ham 11.15pm
Wednesday, June 24 Manchester United v Sheffield United 9pm; Newcastle v Aston Villa 9pm; Norwich v Everton 9pm; Liverpool v Crystal Palace 11.15pm
Thursday, June 25 Burnley v Watford 9pm; Leicester v Brighton 9pm; Chelsea v Manchester City 11.15pm; Wolves v Bournemouth 11.15pm
Sunday June 28 Aston Villa vs Wolves 3pm; Watford vs Southampton 7.30pm
Monday June 29 Crystal Palace vs Burnley 11pm
Tuesday June 30 Brighton vs Manchester United 9pm; Sheffield United vs Tottenham 11.15pm
Wednesday July 1 Bournemouth vs Newcastle 9pm; Everton vs Leicester 9pm; West Ham vs Chelsea 11.15pm
Thursday July 2 Arsenal vs Norwich 9pm; Manchester City vs Liverpool 11.15pm
The specs: 2019 GMC Yukon Denali
Price, base: Dh306,500
Engine: 6.2-litre V8
Transmission: 10-speed automatic
Power: 420hp @ 5,600rpm
Torque: 621Nm @ 4,100rpm
Fuel economy, combined: 12.9L / 100km
The past winners
2009 - Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull)
2010 - Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull)
2011 - Lewis Hamilton (McLaren)
2012 - Kimi Raikkonen (Lotus)
2013 - Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull)
2014 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2015 - Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)
2016 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2017 - Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
Emirates exiles
Will Wilson is not the first player to have attained high-class representative honours after first learning to play rugby on the playing fields of UAE.
Jonny Macdonald
Abu Dhabi-born and raised, the current Jebel Ali Dragons assistant coach was selected to play for Scotland at the Hong Kong Sevens in 2011.
Jordan Onojaife
Having started rugby by chance when the Jumeirah College team were short of players, he later won the World Under 20 Championship with England.
Devante Onojaife
Followed older brother Jordan into England age-group rugby, as well as the pro game at Northampton Saints, but recently switched allegiance to Scotland.
THE SPECS
Engine: 1.6-litre turbo
Transmission: six-speed automatic
Power: 165hp
Torque: 240Nm
Price: From Dh89,000 (Enjoy), Dh99,900 (Innovation)
On sale: Now
The specs
Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo
Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm
Torque: 405Nm at 1,750-3,500rpm
Transmission: 9-speed auto
Fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km
On sale: Now
Price: From Dh117,059
Monster
Directed by: Anthony Mandler
Starring: Kelvin Harrison Jr., John David Washington
3/5
The specs: 2019 BMW i8 Roadster
Price, base: Dh708,750
Engine: 1.5L three-cylinder petrol, plus 11.6 kWh lithium-ion battery
Transmission: Six-speed automatic
Power: 374hp (total)
Torque: 570Nm (total)
Fuel economy, combined: 2.0L / 100km