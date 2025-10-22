Gaza ceasefire is moment of opportunity or peril, UAE's Gargash says

The war in Gaza cannot end with a return to the situation that prevailed before the conflict broke out in 2023, a senior UAE official has said.

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Mohamed, said the region was at a crossroads, with a ceasefire in the enclave presenting "a moment of opportunity or a moment of peril, depending on what we do".

"We cannot go back to where we were. We need a path to peace," he said at the Reuters Next event in Abu Dhabi. He emphasised that there was a "chance to change course and do things differently".

"The path to confrontation and war has been catalytic for the Palestinians," Dr Gargash added. "Containment and a reversal to October 6 [2023] will not help anybody. We really need to look at what has happened, and what has happened is an earthquake, and to take it from there."

He told the event that "maximalist views on the Palestinian issue are no longer valid" and that "we have to address the issue that we really have two contending nationalisms fighting for one piece of land, and that land has to be divided".

That crucial moment could also bring peril, said Dr Gargash, if those involved "act as if nothing happened in the last few years", referring to Israel, Iran, Hamas and Hezbollah.

Dr Gargash repeated the UAE's support for a two-state solution as part of an Arab and international vision that "provides Israel with security, but also Palestinians with a viable state", he said.

Pragmatic relations with Israel

He said the UAE played a crucial humanitarian role in Gaza, providing billions of dollars in aid and 100,000 tonnes of food and medical supplies. That assistance would not have been possible if the UAE did not previously establish relations with Israel, he added.

"The aid we provided is not only because the UAE is generous, it's also because the UAE has been able to leverage its relations with Israel to use that access," he said. "If we had no relationship with Israel, we wouldn't have been able to bring 3,000 Palestinians and their families here."

The Abraham Accords, signed in Washington in 2020, also offered leverage over Israel when the UAE took a strong stance against the annexation of the occupied West Bank, calling it a "red line". The accords also helped in the push for Israel to accept the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

Dr Gargash described the accords as an important part of a larger "jigsaw of peace" in the region. "The Abraham Accords are a strategic agreement," he added. "It sends a message in the region. It's helped us operationally, as I said, on the humanitarian side, it's given us leverage on the issue of annexation. I mean, if we did not have the Abraham Accords, what are we going to come and tell Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu and his right-wing government?"

Another piece of the "jigsaw", he added, is the "self-realisation that the path to confrontation has not yielded any results for the Palestinians and has not given Israel the security that it needs".

The focus for the international community now is to make the US-led Gaza plan work, Dr Gargash said. The first phase of the agreement came into effect this month, ending fighting in the enclave and bringing about the release of hostages in exchange for Palestinians detained in Israel. The second phase centres on the disarmament of Hamas and the future governance of Gaza, points of contention that led ceasefire talks to collapse previously.

"The UAE is ready to help in every way to resolve one of the thorniest and most difficult issues in the region," Dr Gargash said. "Its role will depend on what is on the horizon."

He added that the UAE needs clarity on whether the agreement will lead to the establishment of a Palestinian state and will use "all its efforts and capabilities to support that".

"People want to see a long-lasting peace that actually stays and peace that will actually secure Israel, but will also give the Palestinians the national state that they deserve," he said.

Conflict resolution

Lana Nusseibeh, UAE Minister of State, told the forum that allowing conflicts in the region to continue unresolved had been a “strategic mistake” by the international community. She highlighted the disruption to commercial shipping caused by attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels, saying the UAE and Saudi Arabia had long warned of the threat posed by the Iran-backed group.

"I think now we see, 10 years later, what has come to pass as a result of not resolving that conflict," she said.

Non-state actors, as well as political instability, must be dealt with to ensure prosperity for all countries in the region, Ms Nusseibeh added.

She also referred to the Hamas-led attacks on Israel in 2023 and the resulting war on Gaza as further consequences of failing to resolve conflicts. The UAE will continue its diplomatic efforts to find solutions, Ms Nusseibeh added.

Signing the Abraham Accords was about trying to change mindsets in the region and look to the future, she told the forum. The move aimed to present young people with a “new vision of peace, co-existence and tolerance, anchored in economic stability”.

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021 Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021. The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution. These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park. “It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality. “We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms. “Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver. “The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.” Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai. There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities. “There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said. “We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals. “A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”

Who was Alfred Nobel? The Nobel Prize was created by wealthy Swedish chemist and entrepreneur Alfred Nobel. In his will he dictated that the bulk of his estate should be used to fund "prizes to those who, during the preceding year, have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind".

Nobel is best known as the inventor of dynamite, but also wrote poetry and drama and could speak Russian, French, English and German by the age of 17. The five original prize categories reflect the interests closest to his heart.

Nobel died in 1896 but it took until 1901, following a legal battle over his will, before the first prizes were awarded.

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere Director: Scott Cooper Starring: Jeremy Allen White, Odessa Young, Jeremy Strong Rating: 4/5

Specs Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric Range: Up to 610km Power: 905hp Torque: 985Nm Price: From Dh439,000 Available: Now

Volvo ES90 Specs Engine: Electric single motor (96kW), twin motor (106kW) and twin motor performance (106kW) Power: 333hp, 449hp, 680hp Torque: 480Nm, 670Nm, 870Nm On sale: Later in 2025 or early 2026, depending on region Price: Exact regional pricing TBA

GIANT REVIEW Starring: Amir El-Masry, Pierce Brosnan Director: Athale Rating: 4/5

Islamophobia definition A widely accepted definition was made by the All Party Parliamentary Group on British Muslims in 2019: “Islamophobia is rooted in racism and is a type of racism that targets expressions of Muslimness or perceived Muslimness.” It further defines it as “inciting hatred or violence against Muslims”.

MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman Director: Jesse Armstrong Rating: 3.5/5

Global state-owned investor ranking by size 1. United States 2. China 3. UAE 4. Japan 5 Norway 6. Canada 7. Singapore 8. Australia 9. Saudi Arabia 10. South Korea

Courses%20at%20Istituto%20Marangoni%2C%20Dubai %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EUndergraduate%20courses%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EInterior%20Design%3B%20Product%20Design%3B%20Visual%20Design%3B%20Fashion%20Design%20%26amp%3B%20Accessories%3B%20Fashion%20Styling%20%26amp%3B%20Creative%20Direction%3B%20Fashion%20Business%3B%20Foundation%20in%20Fashion%3B%20Foundation%20in%20Design%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EProfessional%20courses%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EFashion%20e-Commerce%20%26amp%3B%20Digital%20Marketing%3B%20Fashion%20Entrepreneurship%3B%20Fashion%20Luxury%20Retail%20and%20Visual%20Merchandising%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EShort%20courses%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EFashion%20design%3B%20Fashion%20Image%20%26amp%3B%20Styling%3B%20Fashion%20Trend%20Forecasting%3B%20Interior%20Design%3B%20Digital%20Art%20in%20Fashion%3Cbr%3EMore%20information%20is%20at%20%3Ca%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Fwww.istitutomarangoni.com%2Fen%3Futm_source%3DLocal%26utm_medium%3Dorganic%26utm_campaign%3Dgmb%26utm_content%3Ddubai%22%20target%3D%22_self%22%3Ewww.istitutomarangoni.com%3C%2Fa%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

A Long Way Home by Peter Carey

Faber & Faber

UPI facts More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023

More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE

Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems

Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

Countries recognising Palestine France, UK, Canada, Australia, Portugal, Belgium, Malta, Luxembourg, San Marino and Andorra

The Voice of Hind Rajab Starring: Saja Kilani, Clara Khoury, Motaz Malhees Director: Kaouther Ben Hania Rating: 4/5

The biog Age: 59 From: Giza Governorate, Egypt Family: A daughter, two sons and wife Favourite tree: Ghaf Runner up favourite tree: Frankincense Favourite place on Sir Bani Yas Island: “I love all of Sir Bani Yas. Every spot of Sir Bani Yas, I love it.”

AUSTRALIA SQUAD Steve Smith (capt), David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Jackson Bird, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine, Chadd Sayers, Mitchell Starc.

Europe’s rearming plan Suspend strict budget rules to allow member countries to step up defence spending

Create new "instrument" providing €150 billion of loans to member countries for defence investment

Use the existing EU budget to direct more funds towards defence-related investment

Engage the bloc's European Investment Bank to drop limits on lending to defence firms

Create a savings and investments union to help companies access capital

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPowertrain%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle%20electric%20motor%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E201hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E310Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E53kWh%20lithium-ion%20battery%20pack%20(GS%20base%20model)%3B%2070kWh%20battery%20pack%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETouring%20range%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E350km%20(GS)%3B%20480km%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh129%2C900%20(GS)%3B%20Dh149%2C000%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged and three electric motors Power: Combined output 920hp Torque: 730Nm at 4,000-7,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic Fuel consumption: 11.2L/100km On sale: Now, deliveries expected later in 2025 Price: expected to start at Dh1,432,000

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, second leg result: Ajax 2-3 Tottenham Tottenham advance on away goals rule after tie ends 3-3 on aggregate Final: June 1, Madrid

Mrs%20Chatterjee%20Vs%20Norway %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ashima%20Chibber%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Rani%20Mukerji%2C%20Anirban%20Bhattacharya%20and%20Jim%20Sarbh%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Tickets Tickets start at Dh100 for adults, while children can enter free on the opening day. For more information, visit www.mubadalawtc.com.

The%20Roundup %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Lee%20Sang-yong%3Cbr%3EStars%3A%20Ma%20Dong-seok%2C%20Sukku%20Son%2C%20Choi%20Gwi-hwa%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

More from Con Coughlin The thorn in the side of Biden's foreign policy team

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates