Hamas guns should not derail the Gaza peace plan

Monday was undoubtedly a momentous day for the Middle East. As nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees were reunited with their families, 20 Israeli hostages were released after two years of captivity. US President Donald Trump's address to Israeli MPs in Jerusalem was followed by a meeting of almost two dozen regional and world leaders in Egypt, where Mr Trump declared the Gaza war over and led a signing ceremony for a ceasefire deal.

Such progress is significant and should not be dismissed. However, the realities of life for Palestinian civilians in the ruins of Gaza are such that there is little time for celebration. As one phase of the US-led 20-point peace plan comes to an end, other problems loom. Of particular importance is the thorny issue of Hamas's disarmament.

“Once all hostages are returned,” point six of the peace plan declares, “Hamas members who commit to peaceful co-existence and to decommission their weapons will be given amnesty.” Although there is no timetable for disarmament, it is vital to not repeat the missteps of other conflicts lest the progress made so far be squandered.

In Lebanon, for example, successfully delivering a long-established armed group’s arsenal is no easy feat and requires patience and skill of the sort that delivered the Gaza ceasefire.

The current power vacuum in Gaza is also cause for serious concern. Palestinians need stability and security, not further bloodshed. Worryingly, fighting between Hamas and several militant gangs – some of whom are accused of being armed and supported by Israel – has already claimed the life of at least one civilian, a Palestinian journalist called Saleh Al Jafarawi, who was reportedly killed on Sunday while covering clashes in Gaza city.

A phased process of putting weapons beyond use, coupled with the withdrawal of Israeli forces and the introduction of well-trained Palestinian security forces, is vital to maintain law and order in Gaza while moving the political process forward.

Creative solutions are possible, such as third parties agreeing to take ownership of Hamas’ arsenal rather than insisting the group’s weapons be destroyed. Pragmatic steps such as these could mean the acceptance of Hamas leaders and – just as importantly – the group’s rank and file, a key ingredient to keeping the peace. But it must be made clear that Hamas must give up its arms and that it cannot force a different outcome.

Hamas should understand that there is a limited amount to be gained by hanging on to its weapons after all the destruction it and Israel have wrought on Gaza. Its relatively small arsenal is offensive in nature and Israel’s campaign of collective punishment in Gaza has shown that Hamas cannot protect Palestinian civilians from such an onslaught. On the contrary, were Hamas to keep its weapons, or even begin rearming, Israel’s leadership would have an excuse to restart the war.

Mishandling the disarmament issue, or dogmatically insisting that the entire peace plan hinges on it, could pose a real threat to this fragile process. But the people of Gaza have the right to live in a stable environment policed by accountable security forces. With the right steps, it is an issue that can be managed but will demand a rare combination of patience and momentum.

