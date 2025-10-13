Palestinians and Israelis cannot afford another false dawn

The sight of captive Palestinians and Israelis being reunited with their families and communities on Monday will have moved many people. Twenty of the Israeli hostages taken by Hamas into Gaza two years ago – the last of the total number who had not yet been freed and remained alive – and nearly 1,800 Palestinian prisoners and detainees who had been held in Israeli jails have been released to their communities. It is an exchange that should have taken place much sooner.

The image of gaunt Israeli hostages as well as disturbing video reports this week showing Palestinian detainees being humiliated before their release by Israeli soldiers starkly illustrate this conflict’s dehumanising effects. Hamas’s unjustifiable kidnapping of 251 people on October 7, 2023, and the reality that, for decades, arrest and detention by Israeli forces has been a fact of life for most Palestinian families underline the need for this conflict, and the occupation of Palestine, to come to an end.

Donald Trump hails 'historic dawn of a new Middle East' 01:19

The political will, the negotiations, the international diplomacy and the sheer logistical effort needed to get to this point have been considerable. Aside from the humanitarian and moral imperative of securing the release of captives on both sides, Monday’s exchange can help build immediate momentum – a vital component for making all phases of the US-backed Gaza peace plan work. Importantly, aid entering Gaza is crucial. However, everyone who wants to see a lasting peace in this part of the Middle East must work to keep up this impetus.

Rarely has the underlying issue of Palestinian freedom and sovereignty been higher on the international agenda. Last month’s UN General Assembly saw more countries – including some long-term Israeli allies – recognise Palestinian statehood, thereby lending their support to the conflict’s only realistic endpoint: an independent Palestine existing alongside an Israel that is within internationally recognised borders and at peace with its Arab neighbours.

Rarely has the underlying issue of Palestinian freedom and sovereignty been higher on the international agenda

There have been many false dawns on this journey; the last ceasefire in Gaza fell apart in March amid mutual recriminations by Israel and Hamas. Israel’s reckless strike against Hamas negotiators in Qatar last month was a spectacular sign of reckless and bad faith action. Nevertheless, there remains significant momentum for peace among many countries, including those who took part in Monday’s Gaza summit in Egypt. Just as importantly, many members of the general public in countries across the Middle East, Europe and the US have been profoundly moved by the war in Gaza, making Palestine a live issue for their national leaderships. Such energy will be needed as the rest of the 20-point Gaza plan unfolds.

What the emotional scenes from the prisoner exchange tell us is that both Palestine and Israel are highly traumatised societies that need to heal. For such healing to begin – and it will be a very long road – peace and political progress are essential. Mr Trump acknowledged this during his speech to Israel’s parliament on Monday, when he said a new coalition of “proud and responsible” nations had come together to achieve peace and the “historic dawn of a new Middle East”.

This is indeed a time for political leaders, and their publics, to keep their eye on the prize – that is, the final resolution of this decades-long conflict, an end to occupation and a new beginning for Palestinians and Israelis.

DIVINE%20INTERVENTOIN %3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Elia%20Suleiman%2C%20Manal%20Khader%2C%20Amer%20Daher%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Elia%20Suleiman%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%204.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

If you go The flights Emirates flies from Dubai to Seattle from Dh5,555 return, including taxes. Portland is a 260 km drive from Seattle and Emirates offers codeshare flights to Portland with its partner Alaska Airlines. The car Hertz (www.hertz.ae) offers compact car rental from about $300 per week, including taxes. Emirates Skywards members can earn points on their car hire through Hertz. Parks and accommodation For information on Crater Lake National Park, visit www.nps.gov/crla/index.htm . Because of the altitude, large parts of the park are closed in winter due to snow. While the park’s summer season is May 22-October 31, typically, the full loop of the Rim Drive is only possible from late July until the end of October. Entry costs $25 per car for a day. For accommodation, see www.travelcraterlake.com. For information on Umpqua Hot Springs, see www.fs.usda.gov and https://soakoregon.com/umpqua-hot-springs/. For Bend, see https://www.visitbend.com/.

What can victims do? Always use only regulated platforms Stop all transactions and communication on suspicion Save all evidence (screenshots, chat logs, transaction IDs) Report to local authorities Warn others to prevent further harm Courtesy: Crystal Intelligence

The National's picks 4.35pm: Tilal Al Khalediah

5.10pm: Continous

5.45pm: Raging Torrent

6.20pm: West Acre

7pm: Flood Zone

7.40pm: Straight No Chaser

8.15pm: Romantic Warrior

8.50pm: Calandogan

9.30pm: Forever Young

How to apply for a drone permit Individuals must register on UAE Drone app or website using their UAE Pass

Add all their personal details, including name, nationality, passport number, Emiratis ID, email and phone number

Upload the training certificate from a centre accredited by the GCAA

Submit their request

What are the regulations? Fly it within visual line of sight

Never over populated areas

Ensure maximum flying height of 400 feet (122 metres) above ground level is not crossed

Users must avoid flying over restricted areas listed on the UAE Drone app

Only fly the drone during the day, and never at night

Should have a live feed of the drone flight

Drones must weigh 5 kg or less

if you go The flights Etihad and Emirates fly direct to Kolkata from Dh1,504 and Dh1,450 return including taxes, respectively. The flight takes four hours 30 minutes outbound and 5 hours 30 minute returning. The trains Numerous trains link Kolkata and Murshidabad but the daily early morning Hazarduari Express (3’ 52”) is the fastest and most convenient; this service also stops in Plassey. The return train departs Murshidabad late afternoon. Though just about feasible as a day trip, staying overnight is recommended. The hotels Mursidabad’s hotels are less than modest but Berhampore, 11km south, offers more accommodation and facilities (and the Hazarduari Express also pauses here). Try Hotel The Fame, with an array of rooms from doubles at Rs1,596/Dh90 to a ‘grand presidential suite’ at Rs7,854/Dh443.

Results 5pm: UAE Martyrs Cup (TB) Conditions Dh90,000 2,200m Winner: Mudaarab, Jim Crowley (jockey), Erwan Charpy (trainer). 5.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup (PA) Handicap Dh70,000 1,400m Winner: Jawal Al Reef, Richard Mullen, Hassan Al Hammadi. 6pm: UAE Matyrs Trophy (PA) Maiden Dh80,000 1,600m Winner: Salima Al Reef, Jesus Rosales, Abdallah Al Hammadi. 6.30pm: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (IFAHR) Apprentice Championship (PA) Prestige Dh100,000 1,600m Winner: Bainoona, Ricardo Iacopini, Eric Lemartinel. 7pm: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (IFAHR) Ladies World Championship (PA) Prestige Dh125,000 1,600m Winner: Assyad, Victoria Larsen, Eric Lemartinel. 8pm: Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Jewel Crown (PA) Group 1 Dh5,000,000 1,600m Winner: Mashhur Al Khalediah, Jean-Bernard Eyquem, Phillip Collington.

Company Fact Box Company name/date started: Abwaab Technologies / September 2019 Founders: Hamdi Tabbaa, co-founder and CEO. Hussein Alsarabi, co-founder and CTO Based: Amman, Jordan Sector: Education Technology Size (employees/revenue): Total team size: 65. Full-time employees: 25. Revenue undisclosed Stage: early-stage startup Investors: Adam Tech Ventures, Endure Capital, Equitrust, the World Bank-backed Innovative Startups SMEs Fund, a London investment fund, a number of former and current executives from Uber and Netflix, among others.

Draw Quarter-finals Real Madrid (ESP) or Manchester City (ENG) v Juventus (ITA) or Lyon (FRA) RB Leipzig (GER) v Atletico Madrid (ESP) Barcelona (ESP) or Napoli (ITA) v Bayern Munich (GER) or Chelsea (ENG) Atalanta (ITA) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) Ties to be played August 12-15 in Lisbon

Sonchiriya Director: Abhishek Chaubey Producer: RSVP Movies, Azure Entertainment Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey Rating: 3/5

From Zero Artist: Linkin Park Label: Warner Records Number of tracks: 11 Rating: 4/5

Real estate tokenisation project Dubai launched the pilot phase of its real estate tokenisation project last month. The initiative focuses on converting real estate assets into digital tokens recorded on blockchain technology and helps in streamlining the process of buying, selling and investing, the Dubai Land Department said. Dubai’s real estate tokenisation market is projected to reach Dh60 billion ($16.33 billion) by 2033, representing 7 per cent of the emirate’s total property transactions, according to the DLD.