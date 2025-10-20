Syria and Lebanon are 'next pieces' in push for Middle East peace, US envoy says

US envoy Tom Barrack has said Syria and Lebanon are the “next two vital pieces” in moves towards peace in the Middle East envisioned in President Donald Trump's 20-point plan to end Israel's war on Gaza.

But Lebanon's slow progress on disarming Hezbollah could lead Israel to “act unilaterally” and impose yet another war on the country, Mr Barrack said.

Mr Barrack said the October 13 summit in Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt that plotted the next steps for peace in Gaza – but did not include representatives from Hamas or Israel − “will be remembered as a defining moment in modern Middle Eastern diplomacy”.

“The release of hostages, the cessation of hostilities, and the commitments made at Sharm El Sheikh have laid a foundation that now must be constantly monitored, amended and administered in Gaza because there is no doubt that this is a process rather than an event,” he said. “The rhythm of dialogue, however, now needs to be extended northward – to Syria, and ultimately to Lebanon.”

Mr Barrack, the US ambassador to Turkey and special envoy to Syria, who has also led negotiations with Lebanon, made his comments in a lengthy “personal perspective” posted on his official X account.

“Yet the next two vital pieces of this architecture of peace remain incomplete,” he said, referring to Damascus and Beirut.

The US envoy was considerably more upbeat about Syria than he was about Lebanon.

He urged the US Congress to repeal the Caesar Act, which imposed wide-ranging sanctions on the Assad regime in Syria that was toppled in a lightning rebel offensive last December.

The legislation “served its moral purpose against the previous, treacherous Assad regime but now suffocates a nation seeking to rebuild”, he said.

He was more downbeat on Lebanon, and conceded that a US-brokered ceasefire that brought an end to much of the Israel-Hezbollah fighting last November had “ultimately failed”.

“No real mechanism for enforcement exists,” Mr Barrack said, referring to the fact that Lebanon bans any direct communication with Israel.

Under the ceasefire deal, Hezbollah was supposed to withdraw to north of the Litani River while the underfunded Lebanese Armed Forces took over its positions.

Israel was supposed to withdraw from Lebanon, but instead continues to occupy at least five points of Lebanese territory and repeatedly bomb the country.

“The result was a fragile calm without peace, an army without authority and a government without control,” Mr Barrack said.

In August, in an unprecedented move, the Lebanese government tasked the army with formally disarming Iran-backed Shiite militant group Hezbollah.

That was despite all Shiite ministers storming out of a cabinet meeting to discuss the once unthinkable topic, with Hezbollah itself resisting any discussion over its weapons until Israel ceases its bombings and withdraws.

Although the process of disarmament has started in the south, some observers say it is not happening fast enough. The Lebanese military is severely underfunded and says it cannot extend full control across southern Lebanon until the Israelis have withdrawn.

Mr Barrack said the cabinet and its ministers “are trapped in sectarian paralysis”.

“The Israelis have simply said the rhetoric does not match reality. As Damascus stabilises, Hezbollah grows more isolated. The militia’s foreign control undermines Lebanon’s sovereignty, deters investment, and erodes public confidence and is a constant red flag to Israel,” he said.

“But the incentives for action now outweigh the costs of inaction: regional partners are ready to invest, provided Lebanon reclaims the monopoly on legitimate force solely under the Lebanese Armed Forces. Should Beirut continue to hesitate, Israel may act unilaterally – and the consequences would be grave.”

The World Bank has estimated the damage and losses to Lebanon from Israel's bombardment last year at $14 billion. Lebanon has carried out almost no reconstruction so far, with the government short on funds and the international community refusing to part with significant aid until there is more progress on disarming Hezbollah and economic reform.

Mr Barrack said Washington had sought “to usher Lebanon towards a peaceful solution with Israel through incentives rather than imposition”, pointing to the provision of aid based on verifiable progress on disarmament, and support to bolster the capacity of the LAF.

“All these initiatives have stalled while the rest of the region is accelerating towards expulsion of Iran’s terrorist proxies. Syria’s courageous moves towards a border agreement and hopefully future co-operation mark the first steps towards securing Israel’s northern frontier,” he said of Israel-Syria border talks.

“Hezbollah’s disarmament must be the second. Lebanon now faces a defining choice: to seize the path of national renewal or remain mired in paralysis and decline,” Mr Barrack added.

Specs%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%20train%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E4.0-litre%20twin-turbo%20V8%20and%20synchronous%20electric%20motor%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EMax%20power%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E800hp%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EMax%20torque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E950Nm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EEight-speed%20auto%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E25.7kWh%20lithium-ion%3Cbr%3E0-100km%2Fh%3A%203.4sec%3Cbr%3E0-200km%2Fh%3A%2011.4sec%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETop%20speed%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E312km%2Fh%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EMax%20electric-only%20range%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2060km%20(claimed)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Q3%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh1.2m%20(estimate)%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Tax authority targets shisha levy evasion The Federal Tax Authority will track shisha imports with electronic markers to protect customers and ensure levies have been paid. Khalid Ali Al Bustani, director of the tax authority, on Sunday said the move is to "prevent tax evasion and support the authority’s tax collection efforts". The scheme’s first phase, which came into effect on 1st January, 2019, covers all types of imported and domestically produced and distributed cigarettes. As of May 1, importing any type of cigarettes without the digital marks will be prohibited. He said the latest phase will see imported and locally produced shisha tobacco tracked by the final quarter of this year. "The FTA also maintains ongoing communication with concerned companies, to help them adapt their systems to meet our requirements and coordinate between all parties involved," he said. As with cigarettes, shisha was hit with a 100 per cent tax in October 2017, though manufacturers and cafes absorbed some of the costs to prevent prices doubling.

ICC Awards for 2021 MEN Cricketer of the Year – Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan) T20 Cricketer of the Year – Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) ODI Cricketer of the Year – Babar Azam (Pakistan) Test Cricketer of the Year – Joe Root (England) WOMEN Cricketer of the Year – Smriti Mandhana (India) ODI Cricketer of the Year – Lizelle Lee (South Africa) T20 Cricketer of the Year – Tammy Beaumont (England)

French business France has organised a delegation of leading businesses to travel to Syria. The group was led by French shipping giant CMA CGM, which struck a 30-year contract in May with the Syrian government to develop and run Latakia port. Also present were water and waste management company Suez, defence multinational Thales, and Ellipse Group, which is currently looking into rehabilitating Syrian hospitals.

RESULTS 6pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-2 – Group 1 (PA) $55,000 (Dirt) 1,900m

Winner: Rajeh, Antonio Fresu (jockey), Musabah Al Muhairi (trainer) 6.35pm: Oud Metha Stakes – Rated Conditions (TB) $60,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Get Back Goldie, William Buick, Doug O’Neill 7.10pm: Jumeirah Classic – Listed (TB) $150,000 (Turf) 1,600m

Winner: Sovereign Prince, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 7.45pm: Firebreak Stakes – Group 3 (TB) $150,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Hypothetical, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.20pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-2 – Group 2 (TB) $350,000 (D) 1,900m

Winner: Hot Rod Charlie, William Buick, Doug O’Neill 8.55pm: Al Bastakiya Trial – Conditions (TB) $60,000 (D) 1,900m

Winner: Withering, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass 9.30pm: Balanchine – Group 2 (TB) $180,000 (T) 1,800m

Winner: Creative Flair, William Buick, Charlie Appleby

GIANT REVIEW Starring: Amir El-Masry, Pierce Brosnan Director: Athale Rating: 4/5

The biog Favourite hobby: I love to sing but I don’t get to sing as much nowadays sadly. Favourite book: Anything by Sidney Sheldon. Favourite movie: The Exorcist 2. It is a big thing in our family to sit around together and watch horror movies, I love watching them. Favourite holiday destination: The favourite place I have been to is Florence, it is a beautiful city. My dream though has always been to visit Cyprus, I really want to go there.

Expo details Expo 2020 Dubai will be the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia The world fair will run for six months from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021. It is expected to attract 25 million visits Some 70 per cent visitors are projected to come from outside the UAE, the largest proportion of international visitors in the 167-year history of World Expos. More than 30,000 volunteers are required for Expo 2020 The site covers a total of 4.38 sqkm, including a 2 sqkm gated area It is located adjacent to Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South

RESULT Argentina 0 Croatia 3

Croatia: Rebic (53'), Modric (80'), Rakitic (90' 1)

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

Islamophobia definition A widely accepted definition was made by the All Party Parliamentary Group on British Muslims in 2019: “Islamophobia is rooted in racism and is a type of racism that targets expressions of Muslimness or perceived Muslimness.” It further defines it as “inciting hatred or violence against Muslims”.

ACL Elite (West) - fixtures Monday, Sept 30 Al Sadd v Esteghlal (8pm)

Persepolis v Pakhtakor (8pm)

Al Wasl v Al Ahli (8pm)

Al Nassr v Al Rayyan (10pm) Tuesday, Oct 1

Al Hilal v Al Shorta (10pm)

Al Gharafa v Al Ain (10pm)

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman Director: Jesse Armstrong Rating: 3.5/5

The schedule December 5 - 23: Shooting competition, Al Dhafra Shooting Club December 9 - 24: Handicrafts competition, from 4pm until 10pm, Heritage Souq December 11 - 20: Dates competition, from 4pm December 12 - 20: Sour milk competition December 13: Falcon beauty competition December 14 and 20: Saluki races December 15: Arabian horse races, from 4pm December 16 - 19: Falconry competition December 18: Camel milk competition, from 7.30 - 9.30 am December 20 and 21: Sheep beauty competition, from 10am December 22: The best herd of 30 camels

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 380hp at 5,800rpm Torque: 530Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Price: From Dh299,000 ($81,415) On sale: Now

Volvo ES90 Specs Engine: Electric single motor (96kW), twin motor (106kW) and twin motor performance (106kW) Power: 333hp, 449hp, 680hp Torque: 480Nm, 670Nm, 870Nm On sale: Later in 2025 or early 2026, depending on region Price: Exact regional pricing TBA

BULKWHIZ PROFILE Date started: February 2017 Founders: Amira Rashad (CEO), Yusuf Saber (CTO), Mahmoud Sayedahmed (adviser), Reda Bouraoui (adviser) Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: E-commerce Size: 50 employees Funding: approximately $6m Investors: Beco Capital, Enabling Future and Wain in the UAE; China's MSA Capital; 500 Startups; Faith Capital and Savour Ventures in Kuwait

Book%20Details %3Cp%3E%3Cem%3EThree%20Centuries%20of%20Travel%20Writing%20by%20Muslim%20Women%3C%2Fem%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EEditors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESiobhan%20Lambert-Hurley%2C%20Daniel%20Majchrowicz%2C%20Sunil%20Sharma%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EIndiana%20University%20Press%3B%20532%20pages%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A