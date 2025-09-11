US approves $14m package to help Lebanon disarm Hezbollah

The US has approved a $14.2 million security assistance package for Lebanon to help its military disarm non-state armed groups including Hezbollah.

The package will build the Lebanese Armed Forces' capability and capacity to dismantle the weapons caches and military infrastructure of the groups, the Pentagon said.

US assistance is aimed at “empowering the LAF in degrading Hezbollah in alignment with the administration’s priority to counter” Iran-backed groups in the region, the department added.

Washington has reportedly threatened to withdraw military aid to Lebanon if it does not move forward with the disarmament push fast enough.

In August, the Lebanese government, under pressure from the US as well as Israeli air strikes, ordered its military to draw up disarmament plans, which Lebanon's cabinet last week said the army would begin implementing, without disclosing details.

In June, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said the Lebanese army had dismantled more than 500 Hezbollah military positions and weapons depots in the south, where the group built a large number of tunnels and still holds sway.

The US has urged Lebanon to seize a “historic” opportunity to assert a state monopoly over weapons, taking advantage of Hezbollah’s weakness after 13 months of conflict with Israel.

Under a truce between Hezbollah and Israel struck in November, the Israeli army is required to withdraw from all occupied positions in southern Lebanon and halt violations of Lebanese airspace. Hezbollah must dismantle its infrastructure, starting south of the Litani River, 30km from the Israeli border.

But despite the agreement, Israel continues to strike southern Lebanon almost daily, killing more than 300 people since November. It has made clear it expects the Lebanese army to launch the plan to disarm Hezbollah before it withdraws from five strategic positions where its forces remain.

