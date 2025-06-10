Nawaf Salam pledges to build 'Lebanon 3.0' but warns citizens' resilience alone will not fix country

Lebanon cannot rely solely on the “remarkable resilience” of its people and must address corruption, institutional failure and political paralysis, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said on Tuesday at a conference in Beirut.
The reformist leader said Lebanon must transition to a state that inspires confidence in its citizens as well as investors. He criticised historic corruption, nepotism and “gross mismanagement” that he blamed for the virtual collapse of the country, and pledged to build “Lebanon 3.0".
At an event in downtown Beirut organised by the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, Mr Salam said the resilience of citizens could not be a substitute for a responsible state.
The word “resilience” has been repeatedly bandied around in Lebanon as a compliment and a damning sign of hardships afflicting the country, but Mr Salam said “no society can rely indefinitely on the strength of its people to compensate for institutional failure”.
“It's time for Lebanon to transition from survival through personal resilience, to progress through collective strength … grounded in the rule of law, modern institutions, sustainable economic policies and full respect for national sovereignty,” he said.
Mr Salam, a former head judge of the International Court of Justice, came to power this year following the election of President Joseph Aoun in January.
Mr Salam has pursued a break from the past and created a reformist government made up of ministers who were not members of Lebanon's political parties – even if they were nominated by them.
Coming in the wake of Israel's brutal war on Lebanon, years of economic crises and ineffective governance, many Lebanese hold high hopes that the country's new leaders can bring about a new dawn in national development.
Diplomats and humanitarian officials have generally praised practical steps taken by the government so far against the formidable tasks ahead. But with parliamentary elections set for next year, its mandate may be short.
In his speech, Mr Salam criticised what he called a culture of impunity and said the deadly 2020 Beirut port explosion was a “powerful symbol” of the urgent need for accountability.
The blast killed more than 200 people and was one of the most powerful non-nuclear explosions ever recorded.
Mr Salam said his government was working hard to bring about “Lebanon 3.0" through its reforms.
If Lebanon 1.0 was characterised by the post-independence period, and 2.0 the aftermath of the 1975-1990 civil war, 3.0 “must be defined by the creation of a stable and lasting framework that inspires trust among citizens and investors, empowers all citizens to live with dignity and security, draws strength from our diversity and ensures economic opportunity”, he said.
Mr Salam said his government was making meaningful progress, pointing to the recent passing of a banking secrecy law that marked a “decisive shift away from outdated practices”.
He also insisted the state must have a monopoly over arms and on its own “decide matters of war and peace” – one of the most divisive issues in Lebanese political discourse.
There is pressure from both abroad and at home for Hezbollah, the Lebanese armed group and political party, to be disarmed following its devastating war with Israel last year. While battered and bruised from the conflict, Hezbollah remains a potent force.
Israel also continues to bomb southern Lebanon daily and occupy positions on Lebanese territory, demanding that Hezbollah be fully stripped of its weapons.
