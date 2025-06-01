Lebanon's President Aoun in Baghdad to bolster ties

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun arrived in Baghdad on Sunday for an official visit to bolster ties between the two countries.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani welcomed Mr Aoun on his arrival in the Iraqi capital. The two leaders held discussions on regional developments and ways to boost co-operation.

A ceremony was held to welcome Mr Aoun that "included the playing of the national anthems of Iraq and Lebanon, a review of the honour guard, and the salute of the flags of the two countries", according to a statement by the Iraqi news agency.

During his visit, Mr Aoun was also due to hold talks with President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid at the royal palace.

Mr Aoun was absent from the Arab League summit held earlier this month in Baghdad. Lebanon was instead represented by Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.

In April, Baghdad summoned Lebanon's ambassador to the country to voice “discomfort” over statements made by Mr Aoun about a paramilitary force backed by Baghdad.

The Popular Mobilisation Forces were formed to support the Iraqi military following a call by prominent Shiite cleric Ali Al Sistani after ISIS seized large parts of Iraq in 2014.

Mr Aoun said in an interview with Al Araby Al Jadeed that Lebanon would not emulate Iraq's integration of the PMF into state forces, as Lebanon seeks to create a state monopoly on weapons.

In response, Iraq's Foreign Ministry said "the PMF is an integral part of Iraq's military and security framework”. It said “linking the PMF to Lebanon's internal crisis was ill-advised and that Iraq should not have been dragged into Lebanon's domestic affairs or have its institutions used as examples in this context”.

Mr Aoun's administration has been under intense pressure from the US to disarm Hezbollah and other militia groups.

Most sought after workplace benefits in the UAE Flexible work arrangements

Pension support

Mental well-being assistance

Insurance coverage for optical, dental, alternative medicine, cancer screening

Financial well-being incentives

Six large-scale objects on show Concrete wall and windows from the now demolished Robin Hood Gardens housing estate in Poplar

The 17 th Century Agra Colonnade, from the bathhouse of the fort of Agra in India

Century Agra Colonnade, from the bathhouse of the fort of Agra in India A stagecloth for The Ballet Russes that is 10m high – the largest Picasso in the world

Frank Lloyd Wright’s 1930s Kaufmann Office

A full-scale Frankfurt Kitchen designed by Margarete Schütte-Lihotzky, which transformed kitchen design in the 20th century

Torrijos Palace dome

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E4.0-litre%20flat%206-cylinder%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E7-speed%20PDK%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E500hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E450Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDh530%2C300%20as%20tested%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Game Changer Director: Shankar Stars: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, Anjali, S J Suryah, Jayaram Rating: 2/5

Specs Engine: 2-litre Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 255hp Torque: 273Nm Price: Dh240,000

Sonchiriya Director: Abhishek Chaubey Producer: RSVP Movies, Azure Entertainment Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey Rating: 3/5

LILO & STITCH Starring: Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Maia Kealoha, Chris Sanders Director: Dean Fleischer Camp Rating: 4.5/5

WHAT IS A BLACK HOLE? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed