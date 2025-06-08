Rescued from Beirut blast, previously unknown Artemisia Gentileschi painting goes on display

A previously unknown work by famed 17th century Italian painter Artemisia Gentileschi, which survived the Beirut port blast in 2020, will go on display following a three-year conservation.

Restored by the J Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles, Hercules and Omphale is part of a new exhibition titled Artemisia’s Strong Women: Rescuing a Masterpiece, which opens on Tuesday, and celebrates Gentileschi's skill in portraying strong women.

“Arguably the most celebrated female artist of 17th-century Italy, the rediscovery of Gentileschi’s Hercules and Omphale in Beirut was a momentous occasion for art historians around the world,” the museum said.

The painting, the existence of which was previously unknown, was found among the rubble in Beirut's famed Sursock Palace following the blast. One of the city's most well-known historical landmarks, the palace was originally completed in 1860 by Moussa Sursock, and the grand residence has served as the home for the Sursock family, one of Beirut's most important families, for more than 150 years.

The palace is located next to the Nicolas Ibrahim Sursock Museum, Beirut’s largest art museum, donated by the family in 1951 to the city of Beirut. The museum reopened in 2023 after extensive renovations following the blast.

Sursock Palace was extensively damaged in the Beirut port blast. Getty Images

Severely damaged with holes and tears caused by glass, plaster and other debris, Hercules and Omphale was sent to the Getty Museum in 2022 for conservation treatment.

“In my over 30-year career as a paintings conservator, this is some of the worst damage I have ever witnessed and was one of the most challenging yet rewarding projects I’ve had the pleasure to work on,” Ulrich Birkmaier, senior conservator of paintings at the Getty.

“It was sort of like assembling a massive puzzle – little by little the painting came back to life. X-ray analysis not only served to visualise some of the changes Artemisia made during the painting process, but it also aided in the visual reconstruction of some details that were lost in the explosion when glass and debris shattered multiple areas of the painting.”

Known for painting scenes from ancient history, classical mythology and the Bible, Gentileschi’s Hercules and Omphale depicts the Greek myth of Hercules enslaved by Omphale, the Queen of Lydia, who forces him to do women’s work as punishment for accidentally killing Iphitus.

Hercules is portrayed holding a spindle of wool in the centre while Omphale wears his famed Nemean lion skin and holds his wooden club. The two gaze lovingly at each other as Cupid watches. The painting’s theme inspired 17th-century writers and artists to explore issues of gender and power, the Getty Museum said.

The Sursock Museum reopened in 2023 after extensive renovations following the blast. AFP

Alongside Hercules and Omphale, other paintings presented in Artemisia’s Strong Women include Bathsheba and David, Susanna and the Elders, Self-Portrait as a Martyr and Lucretia.

Hercules and Omphale is believed to have been painted in 1630s Naples, where Artemisia relocated in 1630 and lived for the rest of her life.

"This final segment of her career has been often overlooked and considered a moment of decline in Gentileschi’s creative force,” said Davide Gasparotto, senior curator of paintings at the Getty Museum. “On the contrary, Artemisia responded with great business acumen to the challenges of the very competitive Neapolitan environment, adopting a successful branding strategy and a highly innovative workshop practice, which allowed her to broaden her production in terms of scale, ambition, and subject matter.”

The J Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles help restore the Artemesia painting. Getty Images

Following the Getty Museum exhibition, Hercules and Omphale will travel to the Columbus Museum of Art in Ohio, where it will be on display until May 30, 2026. It will then return to the Getty Museum before returning to Sursock Palace.

Unesco spearheaded the palace's restoration as well as the Nicolas Ibrahim Sursock Museum along with many other cultural heritage sites in Beirut.

“Situated in the heart of Beirut, Sursock Palace is a feat of Lebanese architecture, and its survival represents the strength of the community in Beirut as the city continues to rebuild,” said Audrey Azoulay, Unesco Director-General. “We are glad Hercules and Omphale found a temporary home in Los Angeles while the Sursock Palace is restored.”

Artemisia’s Strong Women: Rescuing a Masterpiece is running at the J Paul Getty Museum until October 1

SPECS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201.5-litre%204-cylinder%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20101hp%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20135Nm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20Six-speed%20auto%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh79%2C900%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MATCH INFO Champions League last 16, first leg Tottenham v RB Leipzig, Wednesday, midnight (UAE)

Abu Dhabi traffic facts Drivers in Abu Dhabi spend 10 per cent longer in congested conditions than they would on a free-flowing road The highest volume of traffic on the roads is found between 7am and 8am on a Sunday. Travelling before 7am on a Sunday could save up to four hours per year on a 30-minute commute. The day was the least congestion in Abu Dhabi in 2019 was Tuesday, August 13. The highest levels of traffic were found on Sunday, November 10. Drivers in Abu Dhabi lost 41 hours spent in traffic jams in rush hour during 2019

The specs: 2019 Mercedes-Benz C200 Coupe

Price, base: Dh201,153

Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder

Transmission: Nine-speed automatic

Power: 204hp @ 5,800rpm

Torque: 300Nm @ 1,600rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENadeera%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Abu%20Dhabi%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERabih%20El%20Chaar%20and%20Reem%20Khattar%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ECleanTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETotal%20funding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20About%20%241%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHope%20Ventures%2C%20Rasameel%20Investments%20and%20support%20from%20accelerator%20programmes%20%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2012%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The Africa Institute 101 Housed on the same site as the original Africa Hall, which first hosted an Arab-African Symposium in 1976, the newly renovated building will be home to a think tank and postgraduate studies hub (it will offer master’s and PhD programmes). The centre will focus on both the historical and contemporary links between Africa and the Gulf, and will serve as a meeting place for conferences, symposia, lectures, film screenings, plays, musical performances and more. In fact, today it is hosting a symposium – 5-plus-1: Rethinking Abstraction that will look at the six decades of Frank Bowling’s career, as well as those of his contemporaries that invested social, cultural and personal meaning into abstraction.

Defence review at a glance • Increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027 but given “turbulent times it may be necessary to go faster” • Prioritise a shift towards working with AI and autonomous systems • Invest in the resilience of military space systems. • Number of active reserves should be increased by 20% • More F-35 fighter jets required in the next decade • New “hybrid Navy” with AUKUS submarines and autonomous vessels

THE%20SPECS %3Cp%3EBattery%3A%2060kW%20lithium-ion%20phosphate%3Cbr%3EPower%3A%20Up%20to%20201bhp%3Cbr%3E0%20to%20100kph%3A%207.3%20seconds%3Cbr%3ERange%3A%20418km%3Cbr%3EPrice%3A%20From%20Dh149%2C900%3Cbr%3EAvailable%3A%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

LILO & STITCH Starring: Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Maia Kealoha, Chris Sanders Director: Dean Fleischer Camp Rating: 4.5/5

MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman Director: Jesse Armstrong Rating: 3.5/5