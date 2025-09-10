The US and Israel's maximalist position on disarming Hezbollah could lead Lebanon down a dangerous path

Last Friday, the Lebanese army presented a plan to the government of Prime Minister Nawaf Salam to implement the government’s decision taken a month earlier to secure a monopoly over weapons. This policy priority has been opposed by Hezbollah.

While the plan hasn’t been made public, it avoided setting a timetable for disarmament in order to avoid a confrontation with Hezbollah. Instead, it reportedly has been subdivided into phases. Its implementation, armed forces commander Gen Rodolphe Haykal has said, will proceed according to the institution’s “available capacities”.

When the government initially approved the decision to impose a monopoly over weapons, it had set an end-of-year deadline for disarmament of all militias. This deadline corresponded more or less to the one the US envoy to Lebanon, Tom Barrack, had presented to the Lebanese in a plan formulated by the Americans.

However, on his last visit to Beirut in August – in which he was accompanied by his predecessor, Morgan Ortagus, and senators Lindsey Graham and Jeanne Shaheen, as well as representative Joe Wilson – the context changed. The Lebanese had expected Mr Barrack to obtain Israeli buy-in for his plan, in exchange for Lebanon’s approval of its disarmament commitment. They were looking for a reduction in Israel’s attacks and withdrawal from some areas of the south.

The Lebanese intention was that a step-by-step process would be put in place, whereby for every Lebanese step, Israel would make a concession of its own. In this way, positive momentum would build up and the government would have more leverage over Hezbollah to surrender its weapons.

Yet when Mr Barrack met Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri, a key interlocutor with Hezbollah, he reportedly let him know that Israel had not agreed to such a process. Mr Berri told Asharq Al Awsatthat the Americans “came to us with the opposite of what they promised”, an apparent reference to earlier remarks from Mr Barrack that a step-by-step mechanism was possible.

Not long afterwards, Lebanese Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri appeared on a talk show to say that the government no longer felt bound by the Barrack plan, which he deemed “valueless”, because Israel had not made any concessions, even if Lebanon remained committed to fulfilling a monopoly over weapons. This meant that Lebanon would no longer abide by the envoy’s tight timetable.

It did not help matters that during Mr Barrack’s visit, US officials only added to the confusion when it came to Israel’s intentions. Ms Ortagus said: “Israel is ready to move forward step by step with the government, now everything depends on deeds, not words. We will respond to every measure taken by the government with an action from Israel.” This implied that Israel had actually agreed to a step-by-step process, which Mr Berri and Mr Mitri subsequently denied.

Yet in a news conference, Mr Graham set a harsher tone. He stated: “[D]on’t ask me any questions about what Israel is going to do until you disarm Hezbollah. If you disarm Hezbollah, we’ll have a good conversation. If you don’t, it’s a meaningless conversation.” Mr Graham is very close to the Israelis, and his remarks appeared to stress that no step-by-step measures were in the works.

Who was telling the truth? It remains unclear. However, if the current deadlock prevails – with Hezbollah continuing to refuse to disarm and the government set on disarming all militias – there are two potential outcomes.

The first is that the Lebanese army will be pushed by the Americans to forcibly disarm Hezbollah. Mr Graham hinted at this in Tel Aviv, a day after his trip to Lebanon. “If we cannot reach a peaceful disarmament solution for Hezbollah, then we need to look at plan B. Plan B is disarming Hezbollah by military force,” the senator declared.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and members of the cabinet attend a session to discuss the army's plan to disarm Hezbollah. Reuters

The US may be shifting towards encouraging Lebanon’s government to use force against Hezbollah. This is worrisome

However, Lebanese officials will want to avoid this at all costs. They are right to do so, as such an operation would probably get bogged down, lead to death and destruction, and alienate the Shiite community. Nor is it even clear that the army has the capacity to successfully carry through such a scheme.

The alternative is for Lebanon to advance more slowly and engage with Hezbollah in a dialogue over disarmament. Simultaneously, the army can increase its interventions to limit the group’s margin of manoeuvre, uncover arms caches and limit Hezbollah’s ability to transport weapons, in a process avoiding a head-on collision. This seems to be the preference in Beirut.

Still, the US and Israel probably want a process that is much more decisive and rapid, leaving the Lebanese with one of two bad options: either to embark on a domestic conflict that could morph into civil war; or face the likelihood of a new Israeli onslaught against Lebanon. Yet such a stark choice could have been avoided had the administration of US President Donald Trump shown diplomatic imagination.

Yet when it comes to Lebanon, neither the Trump administration nor the preceding Joe Biden administration has shown any distance with Israel. It is the Israelis who are calling the shots. When Mr Barrack tried to do so on prior trips, adopting positions not aligned with Israel on Hezbollah, pro-Israel think tanks in Washington produced articles demanding his resignation.

We are not far from a point where the US may shift towards encouraging Lebanon’s government to use force against Hezbollah. This is worrisome, when a far more sensible path is to return to a step-by-step process that could facilitate a political outcome. However, the US must be willing to push for Israeli flexibility first.

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EKinetic%207%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202018%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Rick%20Parish%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Abu%20Dhabi%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Clean%20cooking%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2410%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Self-funded%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The biog Name: Younis Al Balooshi Nationality: Emirati Education: Doctorate degree in forensic medicine at the University of Bonn Hobbies: Drawing and reading books about graphic design

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

When: April 25, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 1, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

UPI facts More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023

More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE

Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems

Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

Essentials The flights

Emirates flies direct from Dubai to Seattle from Dh6,755 return in economy and Dh24,775 in business class.

The cruise

UnCruise Adventures offers a variety of small-ship cruises in Alaska and around the world. A 14-day Alaska’s Inside Passage and San Juans Cruise from Seattle to Juneau or reverse costs from $4,695 (Dh17,246), including accommodation, food and most activities. Trips in 2019 start in April and run until September.



The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

25%20Days%20to%20Aden %3Cp%3EAuthor%3A%20Michael%20Knights%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EPages%3A%20256%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAvailable%3A%20January%2026%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Honeymoonish %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Elie%20El%20Samaan%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENour%20Al%20Ghandour%2C%20Mahmoud%20Boushahri%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

How%20champions%20are%20made %3Cp%3E%0D%3Cstrong%3EDiet%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%0D%3Cbr%3E7am%20-%20Protein%20shake%20with%20oats%20and%20fruits%0D%3Cbr%3E10am%20-%205-6%20egg%20whites%0D%3Cbr%3E1pm%20-%20White%20rice%20or%20chapati%20(Indian%20bread)%20with%20chicken%0D%3Cbr%3E4pm%20-%20Dry%20fruits%20%0D%3Cbr%3E7.30pm%20-%20Pre%20workout%20meal%20%E2%80%93%20grilled%20fish%20or%20chicken%20with%20veggies%20and%20fruits%0D%3Cbr%3E8.30pm%20to%20midnight%20workout%0D%3Cbr%3E12.30am%20%E2%80%93%20Protein%20shake%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETotal%20intake%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204000-4500%20calories%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESaidu%E2%80%99s%20weight%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20110%20kg%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStats%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Biceps%2019%20inches.%20Forearms%2018%20inches%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Towering concerns Abu Dhabi tower demolition: calls for more clarity on tenant rights

MWTC info Tickets to the MWTC range from Dh100 and can be purchased from www.ticketmaster.ae or by calling 800 86 823 from within the UAE or 971 4 366 2289 from outside the country and all Virgin Megastores. Fans looking to attend all three days of the MWTC can avail of a special 20 percent discount on ticket prices.

Specs Engine: Electric motor generating 54.2kWh (Cooper SE and Aceman SE), 64.6kW (Countryman All4 SE) Power: 218hp (Cooper and Aceman), 313hp (Countryman) Torque: 330Nm (Cooper and Aceman), 494Nm (Countryman) On sale: Now Price: From Dh158,000 (Cooper), Dh168,000 (Aceman), Dh190,000 (Countryman)

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Directed by: RS Prasanna

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar