Lebanon heads into crunch talks over disarming Hezbollah

The Lebanese cabinet will hold on Friday a highly-anticipated meeting to discuss an army plan to disarm Hezbollah, a move that the Iran-backed political and military force has strongly rejected.

Last month, the government tasked the army with laying out a plan to bring all weapons, including Hezbollah’s, under state control. The Lebanese military, though, has been cautious about setting deadlines.

“It seems the army commander does not support setting up timelines for the disarmament process,” said a political source. “He may not see a need for it given the lack of comprehensive internal consensus on the matter. More importantly, Lebanon has not received a clear commitment from Israel to withdraw from occupied areas or to stop its violations.”

Last week, Israel said it would begin a phased withdrawal of its troops from Lebanon, but only after the Lebanese army starts implementing the government's decision to disarm Hezbollah.

Israel, which continues to bombard southern Lebanon almost daily despite a ceasefire reached in November, made clear in its statement that it expects the Lebanese army to begin carrying out the plan before it moves to de-escalate.

The Lebanese army’s main concern is to avoid being drawn into direct confrontation with popular protests, a Western diplomatic source told The National on Friday.

"For this reason, we understand they will argue that setting the start date is a political decision rather than a military one, shifting responsibility to the government," said the source.

Lebanon under pressure

The four cabinet members nominated by Hezbollah and its Shiite ally, the Amal Movement, are expected to attend Friday's session, but may leave when disarmament is brought up. Several other agenda items have been added to the docket to avoid Hezbollah and allied ministers from boycotting the meeting.

Hezbollah reiterated its opposition to the move on Wednesday, with its parliamentary bloc calling on Lebanese authorities to “reverse their … unpatriotic decision”.

Lebanon has come under significant pressure from the US to move forward with the disarmament plan amid fears Israel could escalate attacks further.

Hezbollah, significantly weakened from its war with Israel last year, has repeatedly accused the government of succumbing to American and Israeli demands. The militant group says it refuses to discuss the fate of its arsenal before Israel ceases its continuing bombing of Lebanon, withdraws from occupied positions and releases prisoners taken during the conflict.

More than a year of cross-border hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, which broke out in October 2023 in parallel to Israel's war in Gaza, erupted into an all-out war last September.

Israeli attacks killed more than 4,000 people in Lebanon during the war, and destroyed vast swathes of the country.

Despite a ceasefire agreed in November 2024, Israel continues to carry out near-daily attacks that have killed more than 300 people since the truce. Its troops continue to occupy at least five points along Lebanon's southern border.

Under the terms of the truce, the Lebanese army was tasked with increasing its deployment in south Lebanon, taking over previous Hezbollah or Israeli positions and overseeing the removal of Hezbollah's weapons and any remnants of the war.

Friday's cabinet session comes amid intensified Israeli air strikes on southern Lebanon over the past two days.

