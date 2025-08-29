Lebanese army chief 'threatened to quit' over Hezbollah disarmament plan, sources reveal

Lebanon’s army commander in chief has threatened to resign over a plan to disarm Hezbollah, security sources in Beirut told The National on Friday.

The battered army has been tasked with drawing up a plan to dismantle the once-dominant force in Lebanon by this Sunday, and to implement it by the end of the year.

The army chief has argued that he does not want his institution to confront Hezbollah directly, stressing that it is “unrealistic” to devise such a plan without co-operation from the Iran-backed group.

“The army is not happy with the process, and Brig Gen Rodolphe Haykal has at some point threatened to resign,” a security official with direct knowledge of the matter said.

“He wants the government to pursue a comprehensive agreement and avoid putting the army in a direct confrontation with the group and other factions in Lebanon,” he added.

“President Joseph Aoun, himself a former army commander, appears more understanding of the military’s complicated situation than the government.”

US envoys Tom Barrack and Morgan Ortagus stunned Lebanese officials this week when they said they could not guarantee any Israeli de-escalation before the army announces its plan and begins collecting Hezbollah’s weapons.

The Lebanese government, despite resistance from Shiite ministers, voted to proceed with Hezbollah’s disarmament and tasked the army with drawing up a plan, expecting a reciprocal step from Israel that never came.

Hezbollah insists that Israel must first withdraw from the south and halt its attacks before any discussion of disarmament can begin. The US, however, has warned that Lebanon will receive neither financial assistance nor restored relations unless it moves ahead now and dismantles the group.

Incomplete framework

Lebanon, battered by war, is in urgent need of financial aid to recover from the devastating conflict Hezbollah fought with Israel, and lost.

“The army commander feels that this is way too much. The US and others are asking it to do the impossible: secure the borders with Israel, maintain security inside the country, and collect Hezbollah’s weapons. How and with what equipment?” argued another security source in Beirut.

The army has also been tasked with collecting arms from Palestinian factions at twelve refugee camps.

“If the army agrees to deliver a plan merely to let the government claim it has achieved something, it would be handing over an incomplete framework. We are talking about dismantling a mini-state," added the security source.

Lebanese army soldiers deploy to escort trucks carrying weapons handed over by Palestinian factions in south Lebanon. AP

While the US envoys delivered a harsh reality check to Lebanese leaders, they also offered incentives to push the army into moving forward with a disarmament plan. Senator Lindsey Graham, who was also in Beirut, even hinted at the possibility of a military pact between Lebanon and the United States.

“They also floated the idea of indirect US military involvement in the disarmament process, and conveyed an Israeli message that they would be willing to assist the army with intelligence to carry out the task,” one security official explained.

“This is a recipe for disaster. Even if Hezbollah wanted to disarm, it could not do so without Iran’s green light. Tehran would need something in return – and Hezbollah, for its part, wants guarantees for its future, the future of its fighters, and its community.”

A government source told The National the army is still “expected” to submit the disarmament plan, downplaying any tensions. “We’re now waiting for the army. The [government] session is scheduled for Tuesday for the army to deliver the plan. There is no disagreement, and they are ready,” the source said.

The army did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

However, it stated in a press release on Friday that it is "carrying out its missions with the highest levels of responsibility, professionalism, and commitment to the security and internal stability of the nation, in accordance with the decision of the political authority and in fulfilment of its duty, no matter how great the challenges may be".

Critical days

During the last war between Israel and Hezbollah, the Lebanese army largely stayed on the sidelines, watching as battles raged along the border. It was not the first time the national army found itself reduced to a bystander in its own country’s conflict.

The army is one of Lebanon’s most trusted institutions, often described as the only body that bridges the nation’s sectarian and political divides. Yet it has been crippled by five years of economic collapse, left with an ageing arsenal, no air defences, and little capacity to confront a modern, well-equipped military like Israel’s.

By contrast, Hezbollah looms large both militarily and politically. While the Lebanese army fields about 80,000 troops, Hezbollah claimed before the war with Israel that it had more than 100,000 fighters and commanders, and a far more advanced arsenal built with Iranian backing. The imbalance has left the army militarily overshadowed and politically constrained.

“There is more pressure now on Lebanon because Israel believes Hezbollah is beginning to recover from the loss of its leaders and more than half of its arsenal. They see urgency in building on the momentum and pushing forward with disarmament,” explained one of the officials.

Lebanon is bracing for major developments in the coming days. The army must have its disarmament plan by Sunday, the same day Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri, a Hezbollah ally, is expected to deliver a highly anticipated speech. Two days later, on Tuesday, the government will review the army’s plan.

“These are critical days. Anyone claiming to know what will happen is lying. Every scenario remains on the table,” warned one of the security sources.

Peacekeepers from UNIFIL stand by an artillery gun at a fortified position formerly held by Hezbollah in south Lebanon. AFP

Military expert and retired Brig Gen Ali Abi Raad said he was confident "the army will not clash with Hezbollah, or with anyone else, nor with the people," praising Gen Haikal as "pragmatic, patriotic and dynamic."

He added that "the outcome will be through a particular kind of arrangement, such as proposing to open dialogue. It could be part of the army's plan".

"No plan, whatever its form, can be implemented except through dialogue with the concerned side, regarding the method of handover, the method of storage, and how the process will take place. This cannot be carried out by force, whatever the cost."