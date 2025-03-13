The Lebanese government on Thursday appointed Brig Gen Rodolphe Haykal as army commander, filling the vacancy left by Joseph Aoun’s election as the head of state in January. Mr Aoun had served as the army commander from March 2017 until he took on the top post, ending years of political vacuum in the country.

Beirut has also approved the appointment of several high-ranking security positions, Information Minister Paul Morkos said in a televised statement after a Cabinet meeting.

Brig Gen Hassan Shqeir was appointed head of General Security, Brig Gen Raed Abdallah chief of Internal Security Forces and Brig Gen Edgard Lawandos head of State Security.

“The army and security appointments were based on expertise and competence,” said Mr Morkos. "We are working within the government with great precision while ensuring strict adherence to standards and qualifications." The Cabinet approved the recruitment of 4,500 army soldiers in three phases, he added.

The military and security appointments come amid significant political changes in the crisis-hit country. The election of President Joseph Aoun, which ended a two-year political deadlock, marked a shift in Lebanon’s political landscape. His election came despite opposition from Iran-backed Hezbollah, which had long dictated political outcomes in the country. The group suffered a series of major blows in its year-long war with Israel, which resulted in the elimination of its leadership, destruction of its infrastructure and infiltration of its security apparatus.

The appointment of Nawaf Salam – a judge and former ambassador to the UN – as Prime Minister was seen equally as a step toward overhauling state institutions. Mr Aoun and Mr Salam have each pledged to introduce crucial reforms to unlock international aid needed for post-war reconstruction and economic recovery.

Lebanon is in urgent need of Arab and international assistance to address its deep economic crisis, which was further exacerbated by the war between Hezbollah and Israel. Arab states have re-engaged with Lebanon after years of distancing themselves due to Tehran’s influence over Lebanese affairs. In a symbolic move, Mr Aoun’s first foreign trip was to Saudi Arabia, where he met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket