Unifil's mandate in Lebanon faces final vote at UN Security Council

The UN Security Council on Thursday is set to vote on the future of Unifil, the decades-old peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon.

The vote on renewing the mandate for the UN Interim Force in Lebanon, which was first posted in 1978, comes amid heightened tension along the Lebanon-Israel border.

On Tuesday, US envoy Tom Barrack said Washington would back the mission's continuation but stressed that the international force is “not the answer” to Lebanon’s security challenges.

He said the primary responsibility for peacekeeping should fall to Lebanon's own institutions.

“A billion dollars a year, 22 years of advocacy and you’re in a swamp,” Mr Barrack told reporters in Beirut. “They haven’t fired a bullet, they haven’t fired a shot. You’re in a worse dilemma than you’ve ever been with Israel and Hezbollah ... Your answer is [the Lebanese Armed Forces]. Your answer is not Unifil."

The US stance highlights a continuing push for the Lebanese government to exert more control over its southern territory, which is heavily influenced by Iran-backed Hezbollah.

The draft resolution states that the mission’s mandate will be extended for a “final time” until December 31, 2026.

The process of withdrawing its 10,800 military and civilian personnel and related equipment will begin immediately, in coordination with the Lebanese government, and is set to conclude within a year.

Unifil spokesman Andrea Tenenti told The National that ending the mission would leave a “vacuum that could jeopardise stability”.

The text urges the international community “to intensify its support, including equipment, material and finance” to the Lebanese armed forces.

UNIFIL was created to oversee the withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon after Israel’s 1978 invasion. Its mission was expanded following the monthlong 2006 war between Israel and the militant group Hezbollah.

The draft also calls on Israel to withdraw its forces north of the Blue Line, including from the five positions it holds in Lebanese territory, and to lift the designated buffer zones north of the Blue Line. It also calls on Lebanese authorities to extend government control across all Lebanese territory.

The Lebanese Cabinet this month charged the army with developing a plan to disarm Hezbollah by the end of the year, a move the militant group has resisted. The issue of Hezbollah’s weapons has long divided Lebanese politics and created tension with Israel.

Under the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, Israel was meant to fully withdraw from Lebanon but has kept troops in several areas it considers strategic. It has also continued air strikes across Lebanon, including one on Monday, claiming ceasefire breaches.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said on Monday that Israel was “ready to support” Lebanon’s efforts to disarm Hezbollah and will implement a phased reduction of its military presence in Lebanon as a “reciprocal measure”.

