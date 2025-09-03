Unifil condemns 'serious' Israeli attack on peacekeepers in Lebanon

Unifil has condemned Israel for carrying out “one of the most serious attacks" in south Lebanon on peacekeepers since a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel was reached in November.

The peacekeeping force in Lebanon said Israeli drones dropped four grenades near members who were working to clear roadblocks hindering access to a UN position close to the Blue Line.

"One grenade impacted within 20 metres and three within approximately 100 metres of UN personnel and vehicles," Unifil said. "The drones were observed returning south of the Blue Line” and back into Israel.

“Out of concern for the safety of peacekeepers following the incident, yesterday’s work was suspended,” Unifil added. “Any actions endangering UN peacekeepers and assets, and interference with their mandated tasks, are unacceptable and a serious violation of Resolution 1701 and international law,” Unifil said, referring to the Security Council resolution on which the ceasefire understanding is built.

No one was injured in the incident on Tuesday. It comes a week after the Security Council voted to terminate the UN peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon at the end of next year after nearly five decades, bowing to demands from the US and Israel.

The latter continues to occupy several parts of south Lebanon and bomb the country on a daily basis, despite the ceasefire deal stating Israeli forces should withdraw.

Israeli attacks killed more than 4,000 people in Lebanon during the war last year and destroyed vast areas of the country.

Under the terms of the truce, the Lebanese army was to increase its deployment in south Lebanon, taking over previous Hezbollah or Israeli positions, and oversee the removal of Hezbollah's weapons and any remnants of the war.

The Lebanese cabinet is expected to discuss a plan on Friday that would lead to Hezbollah handing over its weapons by the end of the year.

Watch: Finding Hezbollah's tunnels in the mountains of south Lebanon

