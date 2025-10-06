Gazan girl at death's door now on road to recovery thanks to UAE doctors

Two years since the Hamas attacks, which led to the war waged by Israel in Gaza, much has changed for the 3,000 Gazans living in Emirates Humanitarian City in Abu Dhabi.

One of the most visible indications of such change is Rahaf Ayyad, 13, who arrived in the UAE in May on an evacuation flight carrying 101 patients accompanied by 87 family members.

She was 12 when she arrived in the Emirates, severely malnourished, and doctors said at the time that “death was inevitable".

After months of suffering, she had lost most of her hair and was unable to walk or lift her arm. She was also suffering from regular seizures. Her face was hollowed out by malnutrition, and her teeth were yellow.

Rahaf was treated at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City as soon as she arrived, and since then, her cheeks have filled out and her hair, which had fallen out, has grown back. “I can run and play again. I’m happy, and soon I’ll see my grandparents,” she said.

If Rahaf had not received treatment immediately, she would have died, Dr Tawfik Hen, general paediatric consultant at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, told The National this year.

Rahaf Ayyad, 13, with the rest of her family at Emirates Humanitarian City. Victor Besa / The National

There were scenes of joy last week at EHC when it was announced US President Donald Trump’s plan for a ceasefire in Gaza had been approved by Israel, with Hamas responding positively to key elements while demanding clarification on others.

Talks began on Monday in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm El Sheikh to discuss details of plan.

Glimmer of hope

“You have no idea what it means to no longer feel fear,” Rahaf’s mother, Shrooq, told The National. "To no longer fear that your children won’t come back if they leave the house, or to live minute by minute, expecting that you or your family can die any second.

But there has always been peace and hope at EHC – with 22 new births taking place at the centre among the Gazan community, the most recent in September, and 44 students now going to higher level education under a new partnership with Abu Dhabi University.

Speaking to The National, Mubarak Al Qahtani, spokesman for the EHC, said aid flights bringing in sick and injured Gazans were continuing until they received instructions suggesting otherwise.

“We were not told to stop providing aid,” he said. "The Gazans at EHC have become our family and since the very beginning – two years ago – President Sheikh Mohamed had instructed that patients be provided with treatment and care, and that is what we will continue to do.

“We hope for the war to end and for Gazans to rebuild Gaza and return to live in peace and prosperity, but we remain committed to their care.”

Rahaf’s mother said: “We can’t wait to start rebuilding Gaza and to return, but at the end of the day, if not for the UAE, then my daughter wouldn’t be here today by my side – and maybe not even me or my family."